After securing significant contracts across 2022, Danavation continues to move towards scalability for 2023.

80% of Danavation's expansion will be focused on the United States market, however expansions will also occur across Canada and Mexico.

Leading Danavation's United State's expansion is new team member, Paul Sexhauer, offering extensive knowledge in the technology and sales space.

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays. CEO of the Company, John Ricci, joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly, to discuss the Company's expansion and scalability strategy for its Digital Smart Labels platform.

Digital Smart Labels Applications

Digital Smart Labels offer a unique set of applications for a variety of industries globally, including the grocery, retail, automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing markets. By adopting Danavation's Digital Smart Labels platform, customers have the opportunity to significantly reduce paper usage, as well as unnecessary labor, while also taking advantage of real-time data analytics and updates, increased margins, and customer service improvements.

Market Opportunity

According to Research and Markets, the global smart label market will reach US$ 27.39 Billion by 2030, growing annually at a rate of 13.8%. In Europe, the adoption rate of smart labels currently sits at around 80%, while North America has an adoption rate of between 5-6%. Despite being slower to adopt such technologies, Research and Markets estimates that by 2024 the North American smart labels market alone will reach a value of US$ 5.27 Billion. And with Danavation Technologies Corp. as the only Digital Smart Labels company based out of North America, the Company is poised to benefit from this significant market opportunity.

US Expansion Strategy

After a successful year of new contracts in 2022, Danavation moves into 2023 with scalability as one of its primary focuses. With the recent addition of team member Paul Sexhauer, whose experience in the technology and sales space brings a new wealth of knowledge to the company, Danavation plans to continue its expansion in the US. "80% of the growth in Danavation will occur in the United States, and we find the US market to be very open to the adoption of Digital Smart Labels right now," said CEO, John Ricci during his Stock Day Podcast interview, adding that the Company also plans on expanding across Canada and Mexico.

Software Development

As the Company continues to grow, it will also further its development of software applications to add new benefits and add-ons to its suite of Digital Smart Label capabilities. According to CEO John Ricci, these features could include larger e-paper displays, revenue generation opportunities for Danavation customers, and new types of hardware. Additionally, Danavation will continue providing efficient rollout strategies for its Digital Smart Labelplatform, which currently includes a DIY installation system for its customers.

Investment Potential

With an established customer base and a proven Digital Smart Labels technology platform, North American-based Danavation Technologies Corp. is positioned for significant growth as the Company continues to expand globally. With more announcements expected to be released throughout 2023, investors and shareholders are encouraged to learn more about the Company's current and upcoming projects by visiting: https://danavation.com.

To hear John Ricci's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8256700-danavation-technologies-corporation-discusses-2023-expansion-strategy-and-scalability-progress-wi.

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing Digital Smart Labels and a software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time. Danavation's Digital Smart Labels enhance data accuracy and improve performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity typically associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. Our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website. As well, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

