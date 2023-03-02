

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kroger Co. (KR) said, for full year 2023, the company expects identical sales without fuel of 1.0% - 2.0%, with underlying growth of 2.5% - 3.5% after adjusting for the effect of Express Scripts. The company expects adjusted FIFO operating profit of $5.0 - $5.2 billion. Adjusted net earnings per share is anticipated in a range of $4.45 - $4.60, including an estimated benefit from the 53rd week of approximately $0.15.



Kroger expects to continue to generate strong free cash flow and remains committed to investing in the business to drive long-term sustainable net earnings growth, as well as maintaining its current investment grade debt rating. The company expects to continue to pay its quarterly dividend and expects this to increase over time.



Fourth quarter bottom line totaled $450 million, or $0.62 per share compared with $566 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings per share was $0.99 compared to $$0.91. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $34.82 billion from $33.05 billion last year. Excluding fuel, sales increased 5.9% compared to the same period last year. Identical sales without fuel increased 6.2%. Analysts on average had estimated $34.91 billion in revenue.



Shares of Kroger Co. are up 3% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



