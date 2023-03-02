CBD Skin Care Market Expected to Reach USD 3749.46 Million by 2028: Verified Market Research

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the CBD Skin Care Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CBD Skin Care Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 387.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3749.46 Million by the end of the forecast period.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=34699

Browse in-depth TOC on "CBD Skin Care Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global CBD Skin Care Market Overview

CBD skin care products are taking the beauty industry by storm, with key players such as Cannuka LLC., Kiehl's LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Leef Organics, Medical Marijuana Inc., Lord Jones, Endoca LL, VERTLYBALM, Kapu Maku LLC, and The CDB Skincare Co leading the market with their innovative products. The market size of the CBD skin care industry is expected to grow significantly, with a CAGR of over 32.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Companies are focusing on key development strategies such as product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their market share. CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a non-intoxicating compound that is derived from marijuana or hemp plants. This unique ingredient is mixed with various oils such as coconut oil, olive oil, or hemp oil to enhance its effectiveness. CBD has several benefits for the skin, including its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and skin-soothing properties.

Because of its unique benefits, CBD is now used in a wide range of skin care products, including high-quality oils, creams, cleansers, and more. The demand for CBD skin care products has greatly assisted the market in terms of expansion. Youngsters in emerging countries have shown a higher demand for CBD skin care products due to their higher awareness of fashion.

During the forecast period, wider applications of CBD in skin care products are expected to boost the market for CBD skin care products even further. With more companies investing in research and development, CBD skin care products are expected to become even more innovative and effective in the coming years. Overall, the market for CBD skin care products is growing rapidly, and consumers are increasingly looking for natural and effective solutions for their skin care needs.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global CBD Skin Care Market into Source, Type, And Geography.

CBD Skin Care Market, by Source

Hemp



Marijuana

CBD Skin Care Market, by Type

Oils



Creams & Moisturizers



Masks & Serums



Cleansers



Others

CBD Skin Care Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

CBD Oil Market By Product Type (Hemp-Derived CBD Oil and Marijuana-Derived CBD Oil), By Application (Pharmaceuticals Industry, Cosmetics Industry), By Geography, And Forecast

Cannabis Market By Product (Flower, Concentrates), By Compound-Type (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Cannabidiol (CBD), Balanced THC & CBD), By Application (Medical, Recreational), By Geography, And Forecast

CBD Hemp Oil Market By Product Type (Hemp Based, Marijuana Based), By End User (Medical Use, Pharmaceutical Use), By Geography, And Forecast

Medical Marijuana Market By Species (Cannabis Indica, Sativa, Hybrid), By Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical Industry, Research And Development Centres), By Method of Administration (Smoking, Vaporizers, Topicals), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 CBD Oil Companies proceeding as cornerstone of cannabis industry

Visualize CBD Skin Care Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cbd-skin-care-market-expected-to-reach-usd-3749-46-million-by-2028-verified-market-research-301760722.html