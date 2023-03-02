HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 results as follows:
For the Three
For the Year
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
December 31, 2022
Operating cash flow
$
68,888
$
266,838
Free cash flow (1)
69,414
268,443
Cash flow cushion (last twelve months) (1)
145,084
Net income
$
63,218
$
268,492
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
75,347
317,247
|_____________
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
2022 Highlights:
- Generated record free cash flow of $268 million
- Increased regular, quarterly common unit distribution 67% to $0.75
- Fully repaid all $300 million of outstanding 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025
- Lowered leverage ratio to 0.5x as of December 31, 2022
- Executed first two subsurface carbon dioxide ("CO2") sequestration leases with Denbury and Oxy and executed first geothermal energy lease
- Closed new five-year, $130 million revolving credit facility
"NRP generated a record $268 million of free cash flow in 2022 driven primarily by strong metallurgical coal prices, lower interest expense, and solid distributions from our soda ash investment," stated Craig Nunez, NRP's president & chief operating officer. "Strong cash flow generation has allowed us to accelerate our de-leveraging and de-risking plans. In 2022, we fully repaid all of the $300 million 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025 and established a new five-year revolving bank credit facility that provides us with greater financial flexibility. We also continue to focus on redeeming our 12% convertible preferred equity. Early in 2023, one of the preferred holders exercised their right to convert $47.5 million of the preferred units into NRP common units. After considering our financial position, liquidity, and comparing the market value of NRP's common units to our estimate of intrinsic value, we elected to redeem the units with the payment of $47.5 million of cash instead of issuing NRP common units. After this transaction, the outstanding liquidation value of our convertible preferred units was reduced to $202.5 million."
Mr. Nunez continued, "We remain focused on maximizing long-term free cash flow available to common unitholders and increasing our financial flexibility. We intend to achieve this by paying off all permanent debt, redeeming all preferred equity, and settling all remaining warrants. We also remain focused on becoming a key player in the transitional energy economy. During the year we made significant progress toward this goal with the execution of our first two subsurface carbon sequestration leases and our first geothermal energy lease, which have the potential to produce significant cash flow over the long term."
NRP's liquidity was $99.1 million at December 31, 2022, consisting of $39.1 million of cash and $60.0 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.
NRP also announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a one-time, special cash distribution of $2.43 per common unit to be paid on March 21, 2023 to unitholders of record on March 14, 2023. This special distribution is to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2022. Future distributions on NRP's common and preferred units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions, including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.
Segment Performance
Mineral Rights
Mineral Rights net income for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 increased $2.5 million and $124.0 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 increased $0.4 million and $103.0 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 increased $0.5 million and $103.5 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. These increases were primarily due to stronger metallurgical coal demand and higher prices in 2022. The fourth quarter of 2022 increases were partially offset by $13.8 million of cash received and revenue recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a forestland carbon sequestration transaction. Approximately 65% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the fourth quarter of 2022, and approximately 70% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the full year of 2022.
Metallurgical and thermal coal prices have declined from the record highs seen in 2022 but remain strong relative to historical norms. Operators are limited in their ability to increase production due to ongoing labor shortages, global supply chain interruptions, and access to capital providing continued support for pricing.
In addition, NRP continues to explore and identify carbon neutral revenue sources across its large portfolio of land, mineral, and timber assets. The types of opportunities include the sequestration of carbon dioxide underground and in standing forests, and the generation of electricity using geothermal, solar, and wind energy. While the timing and likelihood of additional cash flows being realized from these activities is uncertain, NRP believes its large ownership footprint throughout the United States provides additional opportunities to create value in this regard with minimal capital investment by NRP.
Soda Ash
Soda Ash net income in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 increased $5.1 million and $37.9 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods primarily due to increased international sales prices. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 increased $3.4 million and $33.6 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. The 2022 full year increases were due to Sisecam Wyoming reinstating its regular quarterly cash distributions beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Strong international sales at Sisecam Wyoming for the year ended December 31, 2022, more than offset input cost inflation, supply chain difficulties, and softening demand in the second half of the year due to China's Zero-COVID policy and concerns of slowing global economic growth.
Corporate and Financing
Corporate and Financing costs in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 were flat and increased by $2.4 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. The full year increase was primarily due to the loss on early extinguishment of debt associated with the retirement of the 2025 Senior Notes during 2022 and an increase in incentive compensation resulting from significantly improved business performance in 2022, partially offset by lower interest expense as a result of less debt outstanding. Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 improved $9.8 million and $8.5 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 improved $9.8 million and $8.4 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. These improvements were primarily due to lower cash paid for interest as a result of less debt outstanding in 2022.
NRP continues to make great strides in de-levering and de-risking the partnership. In 2022, NRP fully retired its outstanding $300 million 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025, aiding in the sharp decrease in NRP's consolidated leverage ratio to 0.5x at December 31, 2022 from 2.7x at December 31, 2021.
In February 2023, NRP received a notice from holders of the partnership's Class A Preferred Units exercising their right to either convert or redeem, at the election of NRP, an aggregate of 47,499 Class A Preferred Units. NRP chose to redeem the preferred units for $47.5 million in cash plus any accrued and unpaid distributions, utilizing cash on hand and borrowings from the revolving credit facility. Of the originally issued 250,000 Class A Preferred Units, 202,501 Class A Preferred Units remain outstanding.
In February 2023, NRP declared and paid a fourth quarter 2022 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $7.5 million cash distribution on the preferred units. As previously mentioned, today NRP declared a one-time, special distribution of $2.43 per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2022.
Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.
For additional information, please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com.
-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per unit data)
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Revenues and other income
Royalty and other mineral rights
$
75,218
$
70,774
$
81,379
$
307,013
$
185,196
Transportation and processing services
5,695
2,507
5,969
21,072
9,052
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming
15,759
10,625
14,556
59,795
21,871
Gain on asset sales and disposals
383
2
354
1,082
245
Total revenues and other income
$
97,055
$
83,908
$
102,258
$
388,962
$
216,364
Operating expenses
Operating and maintenance expenses
$
8,914
$
7,973
$
7,898
$
34,903
$
27,049
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
5,954
3,930
6,850
22,519
19,075
General and administrative expenses
7,815
5,810
4,518
21,852
17,360
Asset impairments
3,583
986
812
4,457
5,102
Total operating expenses
$
26,266
$
18,699
$
20,078
$
83,731
$
68,586
Income from operations
$
70,789
$
65,209
$
82,180
$
305,231
$
147,778
Other expenses, net
Interest expense, net
$
(3,638
)
$
(9,568
)
$
(5,141
)
$
(26,274
)
$
(38,876
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(3,933
)
-
(2,484
)
(10,465
)
-
Total other expenses, net
$
(7,571
)
$
(9,568
)
$
(7,625
)
$
(36,739
)
$
(38,876
)
Net income
$
63,218
$
55,641
$
74,555
$
268,492
$
108,902
Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders
(7,500
)
(8,079
)
(7,500
)
(30,000
)
(31,609
)
Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner
$
55,718
$
47,562
$
67,055
$
238,492
$
77,293
Net income attributable to common unitholders
$
54,603
$
46,611
$
65,714
$
233,722
$
75,747
Net income attributable to the general partner
1,115
951
1,341
4,770
1,546
Net income per common unit
Basic
$
4.37
$
3.77
$
5.25
$
18.72
$
6.14
Diluted
3.13
2.42
3.71
13.39
4.81
Net income
$
63,218
$
55,641
$
74,555
$
268,492
$
108,902
Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other
16,685
(4,580
)
289
15,506
2,889
Comprehensive income
$
79,903
$
51,061
$
74,844
$
283,998
$
111,791
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
63,218
$
55,641
$
74,555
$
268,492
$
108,902
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
5,954
3,930
6,850
22,519
19,075
Distributions from unconsolidated investment
10,780
7,350
10,339
44,835
11,270
Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
(15,759
)
(10,625
)
(14,556
)
(59,795
)
(21,871
)
Gain on asset sales and disposals
(383
)
(2
)
(354
)
(1,082
)
(245
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
3,933
-
2,484
10,465
-
Asset impairments
3,583
986
812
4,457
5,102
Bad debt expense
421
857
1
1,062
2,572
Unit-based compensation expense
1,557
1,202
1,429
5,773
4,039
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other
523
366
215
2,410
2,265
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(8,553
)
(2,083
)
2,494
(18,671
)
(14,415
)
Accounts payable
(186
)
481
210
37
570
Accrued liabilities
5,766
3,859
278
935
3,020
Accrued interest
(3,238
)
(7,472
)
3,177
(224
)
(501
)
Deferred revenue
1,670
2,428
(7,519
)
(15,424
)
307
Other items, net
(398
)
(1,757
)
2,081
1,049
1,714
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
68,888
$
55,161
$
82,496
$
266,838
$
121,804
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from asset sales and disposals
$
384
$
-
$
353
$
1,083
$
249
Return of long-term contract receivable
585
541
575
1,723
2,163
Capital expenditures
(59
)
-
(59
)
(118
)
-
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
910
$
541
$
869
$
2,688
$
2,412
Cash flows from financing activities
Debt borrowings
$
70,000
$
-
$
-
$
70,000
$
-
Debt repayments
(141,731
)
(20,335
)
(60,494
)
(339,396
)
(39,396
)
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
(9,571
)
(5,672
)
(9,571
)
(34,384
)
(22,645
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
(7,500
)
(3,980
)
(7,500
)
(30,000
)
(15,571
)
Redemption of preferred units paid-in-kind
-
-
-
(19,579
)
-
Warrant settlement
-
(9,183
)
-
-
(9,183
)
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in BRP
-
-
-
-
(1,000
)
Other items, net
(2,842
)
(1
)
(4,219
)
(12,596
)
(691
)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(91,644
)
$
(39,171
)
$
(81,784
)
$
(365,955
)
$
(88,486
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
(21,846
)
$
16,531
$
1,581
$
(96,429
)
$
35,730
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
60,937
118,989
59,356
135,520
99,790
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
39,091
$
135,520
$
60,937
$
39,091
$
135,520
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
6,764
$
16,549
$
1,729
$
25,265
$
37,378
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Plant, equipment, mineral rights and other funded with accounts payable or accrued liabilities
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Preferred unit distributions paid-in-kind
-
3,980
-
-
15,571
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
(In thousands, except unit data)
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
39,091
$
135,520
Accounts receivable, net
42,701
24,538
Other current assets, net
1,822
2,723
Total current assets
$
83,614
$
162,781
Land
24,008
24,008
Mineral rights, net
412,312
437,697
Intangible assets, net
14,713
16,130
Equity in unconsolidated investment
306,470
276,004
Long-term contract receivable, net
28,946
31,371
Other long-term assets, net
7,068
5,832
Total assets
$
877,131
$
953,823
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,992
$
1,956
Accrued liabilities
11,916
10,297
Accrued interest
989
1,213
Current portion of deferred revenue
6,256
11,817
Current portion of long-term debt, net
39,076
39,102
Total current liabilities
$
60,229
$
64,385
Deferred revenue
40,181
50,045
Long-term debt, net
129,205
394,443
Other non-current liabilities
5,472
5,018
Total liabilities
$
235,087
$
513,891
Commitments and contingencies
Class A Convertible Preferred Units (250,000 and 269,321 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, at $1,000 par value per unit; liquidation preference of $1,850 per unit at December 31, 2022 and 2021)
$
164,587
$
183,908
Partners' capital
Common unitholders' interest (12,505,996 and 12,351,306 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)
$
404,799
$
203,062
General partner's interest
5,977
1,787
Warrant holders' interest
47,964
47,964
Accumulated other comprehensive income
18,717
3,211
Total partners' capital
$
477,457
$
256,024
Total liabilities and partners' capital
$
877,131
$
953,823
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
Common Unitholders
General
Warrant
Accumulated
Total
(In thousands)
Units
Amounts
Partner
Holders
Income
Capital
Balance at December 31, 2020
12,261
136,927
459
66,816
322
204,524
Net income (1)
-
106,724
2,178
-
-
108,902
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
-
(22,192
)
(453
)
-
-
(22,645
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
-
(30,519
)
(623
)
-
-
(31,142
)
Issuance of unit-based awards
90
-
-
-
-
-
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net
-
2,647
-
-
-
2,647
Capital contribution
-
-
32
-
-
32
Warrant settlement
-
9,475
194
(18,852
)
-
(9,183
)
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
-
-
-
-
2,889
2,889
Balance at December 31, 2021
$
12,351
$
203,062
$
1,787
$
47,964
$
3,211
$
256,024
Net income (2)
-
263,122
5,370
-
-
268,492
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner
-
(33,697
)
(687
)
-
-
(34,384
)
Distributions to preferred unitholders
-
(29,653
)
(605
)
-
-
(30,258
)
Issuance of unit-based awards
155
-
-
-
-
-
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net
-
1,965
-
-
-
1,965
Capital contribution
-
-
112
-
-
112
Warrant settlement
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
-
-
-
-
15,506
15,506
Balance at December 31, 2022
12,506
$
404,799
$
5,977
$
47,964
$
18,717
$
477,457
|_____________
|(1)
Net income includes $31.6 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $31.0 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.6 million is allocated to the general partner.
(2)
Net income includes $30.0 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $29.4 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.6 million is allocated to the general partner.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
The following tables present NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and September 30, 2022:
Operating Segments
(In thousands)
Mineral
Soda Ash
Corporate
Total
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Revenues
$
80,913
$
15,759
$
-
$
96,672
Gain on asset sales and disposals
383
-
-
383
Total revenues and other income
$
81,296
$
15,759
$
-
$
97,055
Asset impairments
$
3,583
$
-
$
-
$
3,583
Net income (loss)
$
62,900
$
15,704
$
(15,386
)
$
63,218
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
72,437
$
10,725
$
(7,815
)
$
75,347
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
68,332
$
10,738
$
(10,182
)
$
68,888
Investing activities
$
969
$
-
$
(59
)
$
910
Financing activities
$
-
$
-
$
(91,644
)
$
(91,644
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
69,301
$
10,738
$
(10,241
)
$
69,798
Free cash flow (1)
$
68,917
$
10,738
$
(10,241
)
$
69,414
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Revenues
$
73,281
$
10,625
$
-
$
83,906
Gain on asset sales and disposals
2
-
-
2
Total revenues and other income
$
73,283
$
10,625
$
-
$
83,908
Asset impairments
$
986
$
-
$
-
$
986
Net income (loss)
$
60,432
$
10,587
$
(15,378
)
$
55,641
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
65,348
$
7,312
$
(5,810
)
$
66,850
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
67,887
$
7,289
$
(20,015
)
$
55,161
Investing activities
$
541
$
-
$
-
$
541
Financing activities
$
-
$
-
$
(39,171
)
$
(39,171
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
68,428
$
7,289
$
(20,015
)
$
55,702
Free cash flow (1)
$
68,428
$
7,289
$
(20,015
)
$
55,702
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Revenues
$
87,348
$
14,556
$
-
$
101,904
Gain on asset sales and disposals
354
-
-
354
Total revenues and other income
$
87,702
$
14,556
$
-
$
102,258
Asset impairments
$
812
$
-
$
-
$
812
Net income (loss)
$
72,173
$
14,525
$
(12,143
)
$
74,555
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
79,835
$
10,308
$
(4,518
)
$
85,625
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
75,948
$
10,309
$
(3,761
)
$
82,496
Investing activities
$
928
$
-
$
(59
)
$
869
Financing activities
$
-
$
-
$
(81,784
)
$
(81,784
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
76,876
$
10,309
$
(3,820
)
$
83,365
Free cash flow (1)
$
76,523
$
10,309
$
(3,820
)
$
83,012
|_____________
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:
Operating Segments
(In thousands)
Mineral
Soda Ash
Corporate
Total
For the Year Ended December 31, 2022
Revenues
$
328,085
$
59,795
$
-
$
387,880
Gain on asset sales and disposals
1,082
-
-
$
1,082
Total revenues and other income
$
329,167
$
59,795
$
-
$
388,962
Asset impairments
$
4,457
$
-
$
-
$
4,457
Net income (loss)
$
267,448
$
59,635
$
(58,591
)
$
268,492
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
294,424
$
44,675
$
(21,852
)
$
317,247
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
262,807
$
44,672
$
(40,641
)
$
266,838
Investing activities
$
2,806
$
-
$
(118
)
$
2,688
Financing activities
$
(614
)
$
-
$
(365,341
)
$
(365,955
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
265,613
$
44,672
$
(40,759
)
$
269,526
Free cash flow (1)
$
264,530
$
44,672
$
(40,759
)
$
268,443
For the Year Ended December 31, 2021
Revenues
$
194,248
$
21,871
$
-
$
216,119
Gain on asset sales and disposals
245
-
-
245
Total revenues and other income
$
194,493
$
21,871
$
-
$
216,364
Asset impairments
$
5,102
$
-
$
-
$
5,102
Net income (loss)
$
143,412
$
21,702
$
(56,212
)
$
108,902
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
167,613
$
11,101
$
(17,360
)
$
161,354
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
159,845
$
11,106
$
(49,147
)
$
121,804
Investing activities
$
2,412
$
-
$
-
$
2,412
Financing activities
$
(1,132
)
$
-
$
(87,354
)
$
(88,486
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
$
162,257
$
11,106
$
(49,147
)
$
124,216
Free cash flow (1)
$
161,008
$
11,106
$
(49,147
)
$
122,967
|_____________
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per ton data)
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Coal sales volumes (tons)
Appalachia
Northern
436
388
440
1,696
1,335
Central
3,408
3,455
3,503
13,646
12,279
Southern
613
513
498
1,784
1,571
Total Appalachia
4,457
4,356
4,441
17,126
15,185
Illinois Basin
2,740
1,401
3,490
11,135
9,388
Northern Powder River Basin
1,516
860
835
4,288
3,151
Gulf Coast
61
42
188
385
55
Total coal sales volumes
8,774
6,659
8,954
32,934
27,779
Coal royalty revenue per ton
Appalachia
Northern
$
6.63
$
8.81
$
6.74
$
8.75
$
6.51
Central
9.33
7.77
9.04
10.47
5.71
Southern
11.99
7.73
9.78
13.50
9.14
Illinois Basin
3.11
2.05
2.57
2.50
2.12
Northern Powder River Basin
3.75
3.41
4.56
4.07
3.54
Gulf Coast
0.59
0.62
0.59
0.58
0.60
Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton
6.42
6.01
5.85
6.90
4.47
Coal royalty revenues
Appalachia
Northern
$
2,890
$
3,419
$
2,965
$
14,836
$
8,691
Central
31,809
26,841
31,680
142,930
70,149
Southern
7,351
3,965
4,872
24,076
14,355
Total Appalachia
42,050
34,225
39,517
181,842
93,195
Illinois Basin
8,525
2,873
8,967
27,856
19,917
Northern Powder River Basin
5,686
2,929
3,805
17,437
11,151
Gulf Coast
36
26
111
223
33
Unadjusted coal royalty revenues
56,297
40,053
52,400
227,358
124,296
Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases
(116
)
(2,059
)
(19
)
(402
)
(20,207
)
Total coal royalty revenues
$
56,181
$
37,994
$
52,381
$
226,956
$
104,089
Other revenues
Production lease minimum revenues
$
2,312
$
4,028
$
1,885
$
5,854
$
14,269
Minimum lease straight-line revenues
4,557
4,791
4,778
18,792
20,564
Carbon neutral initiative revenues
-
13,790
8,600
8,600
13,790
Wheelage revenues
2,888
4,476
2,977
13,961
10,065
Property tax revenues
1,351
1,506
1,360
5,878
6,028
Coal overriding royalty revenues
1,127
775
1,367
3,434
4,367
Lease amendment revenues
751
1,537
759
3,201
4,696
Aggregates royalty revenues
608
550
884
3,299
1,889
Oil and gas royalty revenues
5,271
1,086
6,170
16,161
4,506
Other revenues
172
241
218
877
933
Total other revenues
$
19,037
$
32,780
$
28,998
$
80,057
$
81,107
Royalty and other mineral rights
$
75,218
$
70,774
$
81,379
$
307,013
$
185,196
Transportation and processing services revenues
5,695
2,507
5,969
21,072
9,052
Gain on asset sales and disposals
383
2
354
1,082
245
Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income
$
81,296
$
73,283
$
87,702
$
329,167
$
194,493
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
Mineral Rights
Soda Ash
Corporate and Financing
Total
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Net income (loss)
$
62,900
$
15,704
$
(15,386
)
$
63,218
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(15,759
)
-
(15,759
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
10,780
-
10,780
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
3,638
3,638
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
3,933
3,933
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
5,954
-
-
5,954
Add: asset impairments
3,583
-
-
3,583
Adjusted EBITDA
$
72,437
$
10,725
$
(7,815
)
$
75,347
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Net income (loss)
$
60,432
$
10,587
$
(15,378
)
$
55,641
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(10,625
)
-
(10,625
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
7,350
-
7,350
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
9,568
9,568
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
3,930
-
-
3,930
Add: asset impairments
986
-
-
986
Adjusted EBITDA
$
65,348
$
7,312
$
(5,810
)
$
66,850
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Net income (loss)
$
72,173
$
14,525
$
(12,143
)
$
74,555
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(14,556
)
-
(14,556
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
10,339
-
10,339
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
5,141
5,141
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
2,484
2,484
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
6,850
-
-
6,850
Add: asset impairments
812
-
-
812
Adjusted EBITDA
$
79,835
$
10,308
$
(4,518
)
$
85,625
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
Mineral Rights
Soda Ash
Corporate and Financing
Total
For the Year Ended December 31, 2022
Net income (loss)
$
267,448
$
59,635
$
(58,591
)
$
268,492
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(59,795
)
-
(59,795
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
44,835
-
44,835
Add: interest expense, net
-
-
26,274
26,274
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
10,465
10,465
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
22,519
-
-
22,519
Add: asset impairments
4,457
-
-
4,457
Adjusted EBITDA
$
294,424
$
44,675
$
(21,852
)
$
317,247
For the Year Ended December 31, 2021
Net income (loss)
$
143,412
$
21,702
$
(56,212
)
$
108,902
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
-
(21,871
)
-
(21,871
)
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
-
11,270
-
11,270
Add: interest expense, net
24
-
38,852
38,876
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
19,075
-
-
19,075
Add: asset impairments
5,102
-
-
5,102
Adjusted EBITDA
$
167,613
$
11,101
$
(17,360
)
$
161,354
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
Mineral Rights
Soda Ash
Corporate and Financing
Total
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
$
68,332
$
10,738
$
(10,182
)
$
68,888
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
384
-
-
384
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
585
-
-
585
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
(59
)
(59
)
Distributable cash flow
$
69,301
$
10,738
$
(10,241
)
$
69,798
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(384
)
-
-
(384
)
Free cash flow
$
68,917
$
10,738
$
(10,241
)
$
69,414
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
969
$
-
$
(59
)
$
910
Net cash used in financing activities
-
-
(91,644
)
(91,644
)
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
$
67,887
$
7,289
$
(20,015
)
$
55,161
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
-
-
-
-
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
541
-
-
541
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
-
-
Distributable cash flow
$
68,428
$
7,289
$
(20,015
)
$
55,702
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
-
-
-
-
Free cash flow
$
68,428
$
7,289
$
(20,015
)
$
55,702
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
541
$
-
$
-
$
541
Net cash used in financing activities
-
-
(39,171
)
(39,171
)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
$
75,948
$
10,309
$
(3,761
)
$
82,496
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
353
-
-
353
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
575
-
-
575
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
(59
)
(59
)
Distributable cash flow
$
76,876
$
10,309
$
(3,820
)
$
83,365
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(353
)
-
-
(353
)
Free cash flow
$
76,523
$
10,309
$
(3,820
)
$
83,012
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
928
$
-
$
(59
)
$
869
Net cash used in financing activities
-
-
(81,784
)
(81,784
)
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
Mineral Rights
Soda Ash
Corporate and Financing
Total
For the Year Ended December 31, 2022
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
$
262,807
$
44,672
$
(40,641
)
$
266,838
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
1,083
-
-
1,083
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
1,723
-
-
1,723
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
(118
)
(118
)
Distributable cash flow
$
265,613
$
44,672
$
(40,759
)
$
269,526
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(1,083
)
-
-
(1,083
)
Less: acquisition costs
-
-
-
-
Free cash flow
$
264,530
$
44,672
$
(40,759
)
$
268,443
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
2,806
$
-
$
(118
)
$
2,688
Net cash used in financing activities
(614
)
-
(365,341
)
(365,955
)
For the Year Ended December 31, 2021
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
$
159,845
$
11,106
$
(49,147
)
$
121,804
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
249
-
-
249
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
2,163
-
-
2,163
Less: maintenance capital expenditures
-
-
-
-
Distributable cash flow
$
162,257
$
11,106
$
(49,147
)
$
124,216
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
(249
)
-
-
(249
)
Less: acquisition costs
(1,000
)
-
-
(1,000
)
Free cash flow
$
161,008
$
11,106
$
(49,147
)
$
122,967
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
2,412
$
-
$
-
$
2,412
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,132
)
-
(87,354
)
(88,486
)
Cash Flow Cushion
For the Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
Free cash flow
$
268,443
$
122,967
Less: mandatory Opco debt repayments
(39,396
)
(39,396
)
Less: preferred unit distributions and redemption of PIK units
(49,579
)
(15,571
)
Less: common unit distributions
(34,384
)
(22,645
)
Less: warrant cash settlement
-
(9,183
)
Cash flow cushion
$
145,084
$
36,172
Leverage Ratio
(In thousands)
For the Year
Adjusted EBITDA
$
317,247
Debt-at December 31, 2022
$
169,087
Leverage Ratio
0.5x
(In thousands)
For the Year
Adjusted EBITDA
$
161,354
Debt-at December 31, 2021
$
438,484
Leverage Ratio
2.7x
