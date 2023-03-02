HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 results as follows:

Ended (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 Operating cash flow $ 68,888 $ 266,838 Free cash flow (1) 69,414 268,443 Cash flow cushion (last twelve months) (1) 145,084 Net income $ 63,218 $ 268,492 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 75,347 317,247

_____________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

2022 Highlights:

Generated record free cash flow of $268 million

Increased regular, quarterly common unit distribution 67% to $0.75

Fully repaid all $300 million of outstanding 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025

Lowered leverage ratio to 0.5x as of December 31, 2022

Executed first two subsurface carbon dioxide ("CO 2 ") sequestration leases with Denbury and Oxy and executed first geothermal energy lease

") sequestration leases with Denbury and Oxy and executed first geothermal energy lease Closed new five-year, $130 million revolving credit facility

"NRP generated a record $268 million of free cash flow in 2022 driven primarily by strong metallurgical coal prices, lower interest expense, and solid distributions from our soda ash investment," stated Craig Nunez, NRP's president & chief operating officer. "Strong cash flow generation has allowed us to accelerate our de-leveraging and de-risking plans. In 2022, we fully repaid all of the $300 million 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025 and established a new five-year revolving bank credit facility that provides us with greater financial flexibility. We also continue to focus on redeeming our 12% convertible preferred equity. Early in 2023, one of the preferred holders exercised their right to convert $47.5 million of the preferred units into NRP common units. After considering our financial position, liquidity, and comparing the market value of NRP's common units to our estimate of intrinsic value, we elected to redeem the units with the payment of $47.5 million of cash instead of issuing NRP common units. After this transaction, the outstanding liquidation value of our convertible preferred units was reduced to $202.5 million."

Mr. Nunez continued, "We remain focused on maximizing long-term free cash flow available to common unitholders and increasing our financial flexibility. We intend to achieve this by paying off all permanent debt, redeeming all preferred equity, and settling all remaining warrants. We also remain focused on becoming a key player in the transitional energy economy. During the year we made significant progress toward this goal with the execution of our first two subsurface carbon sequestration leases and our first geothermal energy lease, which have the potential to produce significant cash flow over the long term."

NRP's liquidity was $99.1 million at December 31, 2022, consisting of $39.1 million of cash and $60.0 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.

NRP also announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a one-time, special cash distribution of $2.43 per common unit to be paid on March 21, 2023 to unitholders of record on March 14, 2023. This special distribution is to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2022. Future distributions on NRP's common and preferred units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions, including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

Segment Performance

Mineral Rights

Mineral Rights net income for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 increased $2.5 million and $124.0 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 increased $0.4 million and $103.0 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 increased $0.5 million and $103.5 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. These increases were primarily due to stronger metallurgical coal demand and higher prices in 2022. The fourth quarter of 2022 increases were partially offset by $13.8 million of cash received and revenue recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a forestland carbon sequestration transaction. Approximately 65% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the fourth quarter of 2022, and approximately 70% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the full year of 2022.

Metallurgical and thermal coal prices have declined from the record highs seen in 2022 but remain strong relative to historical norms. Operators are limited in their ability to increase production due to ongoing labor shortages, global supply chain interruptions, and access to capital providing continued support for pricing.

In addition, NRP continues to explore and identify carbon neutral revenue sources across its large portfolio of land, mineral, and timber assets. The types of opportunities include the sequestration of carbon dioxide underground and in standing forests, and the generation of electricity using geothermal, solar, and wind energy. While the timing and likelihood of additional cash flows being realized from these activities is uncertain, NRP believes its large ownership footprint throughout the United States provides additional opportunities to create value in this regard with minimal capital investment by NRP.

Soda Ash

Soda Ash net income in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 increased $5.1 million and $37.9 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods primarily due to increased international sales prices. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 increased $3.4 million and $33.6 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. The 2022 full year increases were due to Sisecam Wyoming reinstating its regular quarterly cash distributions beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Strong international sales at Sisecam Wyoming for the year ended December 31, 2022, more than offset input cost inflation, supply chain difficulties, and softening demand in the second half of the year due to China's Zero-COVID policy and concerns of slowing global economic growth.

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and Financing costs in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 were flat and increased by $2.4 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. The full year increase was primarily due to the loss on early extinguishment of debt associated with the retirement of the 2025 Senior Notes during 2022 and an increase in incentive compensation resulting from significantly improved business performance in 2022, partially offset by lower interest expense as a result of less debt outstanding. Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 improved $9.8 million and $8.5 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 improved $9.8 million and $8.4 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. These improvements were primarily due to lower cash paid for interest as a result of less debt outstanding in 2022.

NRP continues to make great strides in de-levering and de-risking the partnership. In 2022, NRP fully retired its outstanding $300 million 9.125% Senior Notes due 2025, aiding in the sharp decrease in NRP's consolidated leverage ratio to 0.5x at December 31, 2022 from 2.7x at December 31, 2021.

In February 2023, NRP received a notice from holders of the partnership's Class A Preferred Units exercising their right to either convert or redeem, at the election of NRP, an aggregate of 47,499 Class A Preferred Units. NRP chose to redeem the preferred units for $47.5 million in cash plus any accrued and unpaid distributions, utilizing cash on hand and borrowings from the revolving credit facility. Of the originally issued 250,000 Class A Preferred Units, 202,501 Class A Preferred Units remain outstanding.

In February 2023, NRP declared and paid a fourth quarter 2022 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $7.5 million cash distribution on the preferred units. As previously mentioned, today NRP declared a one-time, special distribution of $2.43 per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2022.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment, net income attributable to non-controlling interest and gain on reserve swap; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.

"Distributable cash flow" or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures and distributions to non-controlling interest. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Free cash flow" or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures, cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities and distributions to non-controlling interest. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Cash flow cushion" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as free cash flow less one-time beneficial items, mandatory Opco debt repayments, preferred unit distributions and redemption of PIK units, common unit distributions and warrant cash settlements. Cash flow cushion is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Cash flow cushion is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management to assess the Partnership's ability to make or raise cash distributions to our common and preferred unitholders and our general partner and repay debt or redeem preferred units.

"Leverage ratio" represents the outstanding principal of NRP's debt at the end of the period divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA as defined above. NRP believes that leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors to evaluate and monitor the indebtedness of NRP relative to its ability to generate income to service such debt and in understanding trends in NRP's overall financial condition. Leverage ratio may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies and is not a substitute for, and should not be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial ratios.

-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except per unit data) 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Revenues and other income Royalty and other mineral rights $ 75,218 $ 70,774 $ 81,379 $ 307,013 $ 185,196 Transportation and processing services 5,695 2,507 5,969 21,072 9,052 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming 15,759 10,625 14,556 59,795 21,871 Gain on asset sales and disposals 383 2 354 1,082 245 Total revenues and other income $ 97,055 $ 83,908 $ 102,258 $ 388,962 $ 216,364 Operating expenses Operating and maintenance expenses $ 8,914 $ 7,973 $ 7,898 $ 34,903 $ 27,049 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,954 3,930 6,850 22,519 19,075 General and administrative expenses 7,815 5,810 4,518 21,852 17,360 Asset impairments 3,583 986 812 4,457 5,102 Total operating expenses $ 26,266 $ 18,699 $ 20,078 $ 83,731 $ 68,586 Income from operations $ 70,789 $ 65,209 $ 82,180 $ 305,231 $ 147,778 Other expenses, net Interest expense, net $ (3,638 ) $ (9,568 ) $ (5,141 ) $ (26,274 ) $ (38,876 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (3,933 ) - (2,484 ) (10,465 ) - Total other expenses, net $ (7,571 ) $ (9,568 ) $ (7,625 ) $ (36,739 ) $ (38,876 ) Net income $ 63,218 $ 55,641 $ 74,555 $ 268,492 $ 108,902 Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders (7,500 ) (8,079 ) (7,500 ) (30,000 ) (31,609 ) Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner $ 55,718 $ 47,562 $ 67,055 $ 238,492 $ 77,293 Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 54,603 $ 46,611 $ 65,714 $ 233,722 $ 75,747 Net income attributable to the general partner 1,115 951 1,341 4,770 1,546 Net income per common unit Basic $ 4.37 $ 3.77 $ 5.25 $ 18.72 $ 6.14 Diluted 3.13 2.42 3.71 13.39 4.81 Net income $ 63,218 $ 55,641 $ 74,555 $ 268,492 $ 108,902 Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other 16,685 (4,580 ) 289 15,506 2,889 Comprehensive income $ 79,903 $ 51,061 $ 74,844 $ 283,998 $ 111,791

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 63,218 $ 55,641 $ 74,555 $ 268,492 $ 108,902 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,954 3,930 6,850 22,519 19,075 Distributions from unconsolidated investment 10,780 7,350 10,339 44,835 11,270 Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (15,759 ) (10,625 ) (14,556 ) (59,795 ) (21,871 ) Gain on asset sales and disposals (383 ) (2 ) (354 ) (1,082 ) (245 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,933 - 2,484 10,465 - Asset impairments 3,583 986 812 4,457 5,102 Bad debt expense 421 857 1 1,062 2,572 Unit-based compensation expense 1,557 1,202 1,429 5,773 4,039 Amortization of debt issuance costs and other 523 366 215 2,410 2,265 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,553 ) (2,083 ) 2,494 (18,671 ) (14,415 ) Accounts payable (186 ) 481 210 37 570 Accrued liabilities 5,766 3,859 278 935 3,020 Accrued interest (3,238 ) (7,472 ) 3,177 (224 ) (501 ) Deferred revenue 1,670 2,428 (7,519 ) (15,424 ) 307 Other items, net (398 ) (1,757 ) 2,081 1,049 1,714 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 68,888 $ 55,161 $ 82,496 $ 266,838 $ 121,804 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from asset sales and disposals $ 384 $ - $ 353 $ 1,083 $ 249 Return of long-term contract receivable 585 541 575 1,723 2,163 Capital expenditures (59 ) - (59 ) (118 ) - Net cash provided by investing activities $ 910 $ 541 $ 869 $ 2,688 $ 2,412 Cash flows from financing activities Debt borrowings $ 70,000 $ - $ - $ 70,000 $ - Debt repayments (141,731 ) (20,335 ) (60,494 ) (339,396 ) (39,396 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner (9,571 ) (5,672 ) (9,571 ) (34,384 ) (22,645 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders (7,500 ) (3,980 ) (7,500 ) (30,000 ) (15,571 ) Redemption of preferred units paid-in-kind - - - (19,579 ) - Warrant settlement - (9,183 ) - - (9,183 ) Acquisition of non-controlling interest in BRP - - - - (1,000 ) Other items, net (2,842 ) (1 ) (4,219 ) (12,596 ) (691 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (91,644 ) $ (39,171 ) $ (81,784 ) $ (365,955 ) $ (88,486 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (21,846 ) $ 16,531 $ 1,581 $ (96,429 ) $ 35,730 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 60,937 118,989 59,356 135,520 99,790 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 39,091 $ 135,520 $ 60,937 $ 39,091 $ 135,520 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 6,764 $ 16,549 $ 1,729 $ 25,265 $ 37,378 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Plant, equipment, mineral rights and other funded with accounts payable or accrued liabilities $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Preferred unit distributions paid-in-kind - 3,980 - - 15,571

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, (In thousands, except unit data) 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,091 $ 135,520 Accounts receivable, net 42,701 24,538 Other current assets, net 1,822 2,723 Total current assets $ 83,614 $ 162,781 Land 24,008 24,008 Mineral rights, net 412,312 437,697 Intangible assets, net 14,713 16,130 Equity in unconsolidated investment 306,470 276,004 Long-term contract receivable, net 28,946 31,371 Other long-term assets, net 7,068 5,832 Total assets $ 877,131 $ 953,823 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,992 $ 1,956 Accrued liabilities 11,916 10,297 Accrued interest 989 1,213 Current portion of deferred revenue 6,256 11,817 Current portion of long-term debt, net 39,076 39,102 Total current liabilities $ 60,229 $ 64,385 Deferred revenue 40,181 50,045 Long-term debt, net 129,205 394,443 Other non-current liabilities 5,472 5,018 Total liabilities $ 235,087 $ 513,891 Commitments and contingencies Class A Convertible Preferred Units (250,000 and 269,321 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, at $1,000 par value per unit; liquidation preference of $1,850 per unit at December 31, 2022 and 2021) $ 164,587 $ 183,908 Partners' capital Common unitholders' interest (12,505,996 and 12,351,306 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) $ 404,799 $ 203,062 General partner's interest 5,977 1,787 Warrant holders' interest 47,964 47,964 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,717 3,211 Total partners' capital $ 477,457 $ 256,024 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 877,131 $ 953,823

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital Common Unitholders General Warrant Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive Total

Partners' (In thousands) Units Amounts Partner Holders Income Capital Balance at December 31, 2020 12,261 136,927 459 66,816 322 204,524 Net income (1) - 106,724 2,178 - - 108,902 Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (22,192 ) (453 ) - - (22,645 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (30,519 ) (623 ) - - (31,142 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 90 - - - - - Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net - 2,647 - - - 2,647 Capital contribution - - 32 - - 32 Warrant settlement - 9,475 194 (18,852 ) - (9,183 ) Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - 2,889 2,889 Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 12,351 $ 203,062 $ 1,787 $ 47,964 $ 3,211 $ 256,024 Net income (2) - 263,122 5,370 - - 268,492 Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (33,697 ) (687 ) - - (34,384 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (29,653 ) (605 ) - - (30,258 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 155 - - - - - Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net - 1,965 - - - 1,965 Capital contribution - - 112 - - 112 Warrant settlement - - - - - - Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - 15,506 15,506 Balance at December 31, 2022 12,506 $ 404,799 $ 5,977 $ 47,964 $ 18,717 $ 477,457

_____________ (1) Net income includes $31.6 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $31.0 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.6 million is allocated to the general partner.

(2) Net income includes $30.0 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $29.4 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.6 million is allocated to the general partner.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) The following tables present NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and September 30, 2022: Operating Segments (In thousands) Mineral

Rights Soda Ash Corporate

and

Financing Total For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Revenues $ 80,913 $ 15,759 $ - $ 96,672 Gain on asset sales and disposals 383 - - 383 Total revenues and other income $ 81,296 $ 15,759 $ - $ 97,055 Asset impairments $ 3,583 $ - $ - $ 3,583 Net income (loss) $ 62,900 $ 15,704 $ (15,386 ) $ 63,218 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 72,437 $ 10,725 $ (7,815 ) $ 75,347 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 68,332 $ 10,738 $ (10,182 ) $ 68,888 Investing activities $ 969 $ - $ (59 ) $ 910 Financing activities $ - $ - $ (91,644 ) $ (91,644 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 69,301 $ 10,738 $ (10,241 ) $ 69,798 Free cash flow (1) $ 68,917 $ 10,738 $ (10,241 ) $ 69,414 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Revenues $ 73,281 $ 10,625 $ - $ 83,906 Gain on asset sales and disposals 2 - - 2 Total revenues and other income $ 73,283 $ 10,625 $ - $ 83,908 Asset impairments $ 986 $ - $ - $ 986 Net income (loss) $ 60,432 $ 10,587 $ (15,378 ) $ 55,641 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 65,348 $ 7,312 $ (5,810 ) $ 66,850 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 67,887 $ 7,289 $ (20,015 ) $ 55,161 Investing activities $ 541 $ - $ - $ 541 Financing activities $ - $ - $ (39,171 ) $ (39,171 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 68,428 $ 7,289 $ (20,015 ) $ 55,702 Free cash flow (1) $ 68,428 $ 7,289 $ (20,015 ) $ 55,702 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Revenues $ 87,348 $ 14,556 $ - $ 101,904 Gain on asset sales and disposals 354 - - 354 Total revenues and other income $ 87,702 $ 14,556 $ - $ 102,258 Asset impairments $ 812 $ - $ - $ 812 Net income (loss) $ 72,173 $ 14,525 $ (12,143 ) $ 74,555 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 79,835 $ 10,308 $ (4,518 ) $ 85,625 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 75,948 $ 10,309 $ (3,761 ) $ 82,496 Investing activities $ 928 $ - $ (59 ) $ 869 Financing activities $ - $ - $ (81,784 ) $ (81,784 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 76,876 $ 10,309 $ (3,820 ) $ 83,365 Free cash flow (1) $ 76,523 $ 10,309 $ (3,820 ) $ 83,012

_____________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021: Operating Segments (In thousands) Mineral

Rights Soda Ash Corporate

and

Financing Total For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Revenues $ 328,085 $ 59,795 $ - $ 387,880 Gain on asset sales and disposals 1,082 - - $ 1,082 Total revenues and other income $ 329,167 $ 59,795 $ - $ 388,962 Asset impairments $ 4,457 $ - $ - $ 4,457 Net income (loss) $ 267,448 $ 59,635 $ (58,591 ) $ 268,492 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 294,424 $ 44,675 $ (21,852 ) $ 317,247 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 262,807 $ 44,672 $ (40,641 ) $ 266,838 Investing activities $ 2,806 $ - $ (118 ) $ 2,688 Financing activities $ (614 ) $ - $ (365,341 ) $ (365,955 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 265,613 $ 44,672 $ (40,759 ) $ 269,526 Free cash flow (1) $ 264,530 $ 44,672 $ (40,759 ) $ 268,443 For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 Revenues $ 194,248 $ 21,871 $ - $ 216,119 Gain on asset sales and disposals 245 - - 245 Total revenues and other income $ 194,493 $ 21,871 $ - $ 216,364 Asset impairments $ 5,102 $ - $ - $ 5,102 Net income (loss) $ 143,412 $ 21,702 $ (56,212 ) $ 108,902 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 167,613 $ 11,101 $ (17,360 ) $ 161,354 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 159,845 $ 11,106 $ (49,147 ) $ 121,804 Investing activities $ 2,412 $ - $ - $ 2,412 Financing activities $ (1,132 ) $ - $ (87,354 ) $ (88,486 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 162,257 $ 11,106 $ (49,147 ) $ 124,216 Free cash flow (1) $ 161,008 $ 11,106 $ (49,147 ) $ 122,967

_____________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except per ton data) 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Coal sales volumes (tons) Appalachia Northern 436 388 440 1,696 1,335 Central 3,408 3,455 3,503 13,646 12,279 Southern 613 513 498 1,784 1,571 Total Appalachia 4,457 4,356 4,441 17,126 15,185 Illinois Basin 2,740 1,401 3,490 11,135 9,388 Northern Powder River Basin 1,516 860 835 4,288 3,151 Gulf Coast 61 42 188 385 55 Total coal sales volumes 8,774 6,659 8,954 32,934 27,779 Coal royalty revenue per ton Appalachia Northern $ 6.63 $ 8.81 $ 6.74 $ 8.75 $ 6.51 Central 9.33 7.77 9.04 10.47 5.71 Southern 11.99 7.73 9.78 13.50 9.14 Illinois Basin 3.11 2.05 2.57 2.50 2.12 Northern Powder River Basin 3.75 3.41 4.56 4.07 3.54 Gulf Coast 0.59 0.62 0.59 0.58 0.60 Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton 6.42 6.01 5.85 6.90 4.47 Coal royalty revenues Appalachia Northern $ 2,890 $ 3,419 $ 2,965 $ 14,836 $ 8,691 Central 31,809 26,841 31,680 142,930 70,149 Southern 7,351 3,965 4,872 24,076 14,355 Total Appalachia 42,050 34,225 39,517 181,842 93,195 Illinois Basin 8,525 2,873 8,967 27,856 19,917 Northern Powder River Basin 5,686 2,929 3,805 17,437 11,151 Gulf Coast 36 26 111 223 33 Unadjusted coal royalty revenues 56,297 40,053 52,400 227,358 124,296 Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases (116 ) (2,059 ) (19 ) (402 ) (20,207 ) Total coal royalty revenues $ 56,181 $ 37,994 $ 52,381 $ 226,956 $ 104,089 Other revenues Production lease minimum revenues $ 2,312 $ 4,028 $ 1,885 $ 5,854 $ 14,269 Minimum lease straight-line revenues 4,557 4,791 4,778 18,792 20,564 Carbon neutral initiative revenues - 13,790 8,600 8,600 13,790 Wheelage revenues 2,888 4,476 2,977 13,961 10,065 Property tax revenues 1,351 1,506 1,360 5,878 6,028 Coal overriding royalty revenues 1,127 775 1,367 3,434 4,367 Lease amendment revenues 751 1,537 759 3,201 4,696 Aggregates royalty revenues 608 550 884 3,299 1,889 Oil and gas royalty revenues 5,271 1,086 6,170 16,161 4,506 Other revenues 172 241 218 877 933 Total other revenues $ 19,037 $ 32,780 $ 28,998 $ 80,057 $ 81,107 Royalty and other mineral rights $ 75,218 $ 70,774 $ 81,379 $ 307,013 $ 185,196 Transportation and processing services revenues 5,695 2,507 5,969 21,072 9,052 Gain on asset sales and disposals 383 2 354 1,082 245 Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income $ 81,296 $ 73,283 $ 87,702 $ 329,167 $ 194,493

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 62,900 $ 15,704 $ (15,386 ) $ 63,218 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (15,759 ) - (15,759 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 10,780 - 10,780 Add: interest expense, net - - 3,638 3,638 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - 3,933 3,933 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,954 - - 5,954 Add: asset impairments 3,583 - - 3,583 Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,437 $ 10,725 $ (7,815 ) $ 75,347 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 60,432 $ 10,587 $ (15,378 ) $ 55,641 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (10,625 ) - (10,625 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 7,350 - 7,350 Add: interest expense, net - - 9,568 9,568 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,930 - - 3,930 Add: asset impairments 986 - - 986 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,348 $ 7,312 $ (5,810 ) $ 66,850 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 72,173 $ 14,525 $ (12,143 ) $ 74,555 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (14,556 ) - (14,556 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 10,339 - 10,339 Add: interest expense, net - - 5,141 5,141 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - 2,484 2,484 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,850 - - 6,850 Add: asset impairments 812 - - 812 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,835 $ 10,308 $ (4,518 ) $ 85,625

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 267,448 $ 59,635 $ (58,591 ) $ 268,492 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (59,795 ) - (59,795 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 44,835 - 44,835 Add: interest expense, net - - 26,274 26,274 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - 10,465 10,465 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 22,519 - - 22,519 Add: asset impairments 4,457 - - 4,457 Adjusted EBITDA $ 294,424 $ 44,675 $ (21,852 ) $ 317,247 For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 143,412 $ 21,702 $ (56,212 ) $ 108,902 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (21,871 ) - (21,871 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 11,270 - 11,270 Add: interest expense, net 24 - 38,852 38,876 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 19,075 - - 19,075 Add: asset impairments 5,102 - - 5,102 Adjusted EBITDA $ 167,613 $ 11,101 $ (17,360 ) $ 161,354

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow (In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations $ 68,332 $ 10,738 $ (10,182 ) $ 68,888 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 384 - - 384 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 585 - - 585 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - (59 ) (59 ) Distributable cash flow $ 69,301 $ 10,738 $ (10,241 ) $ 69,798 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (384 ) - - (384 ) Free cash flow $ 68,917 $ 10,738 $ (10,241 ) $ 69,414 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 969 $ - $ (59 ) $ 910 Net cash used in financing activities - - (91,644 ) (91,644 ) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations $ 67,887 $ 7,289 $ (20,015 ) $ 55,161 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals - - - - Add: return of long-term contract receivable 541 - - 541 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - - - Distributable cash flow $ 68,428 $ 7,289 $ (20,015 ) $ 55,702 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals - - - - Free cash flow $ 68,428 $ 7,289 $ (20,015 ) $ 55,702 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 541 $ - $ - $ 541 Net cash used in financing activities - - (39,171 ) (39,171 ) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations $ 75,948 $ 10,309 $ (3,761 ) $ 82,496 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 353 - - 353 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 575 - - 575 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - (59 ) (59 ) Distributable cash flow $ 76,876 $ 10,309 $ (3,820 ) $ 83,365 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (353 ) - - (353 ) Free cash flow $ 76,523 $ 10,309 $ (3,820 ) $ 83,012 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 928 $ - $ (59 ) $ 869 Net cash used in financing activities - - (81,784 ) (81,784 )

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow (In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations $ 262,807 $ 44,672 $ (40,641 ) $ 266,838 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 1,083 - - 1,083 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 1,723 - - 1,723 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - (118 ) (118 ) Distributable cash flow $ 265,613 $ 44,672 $ (40,759 ) $ 269,526 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (1,083 ) - - (1,083 ) Less: acquisition costs - - - - Free cash flow $ 264,530 $ 44,672 $ (40,759 ) $ 268,443 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 2,806 $ - $ (118 ) $ 2,688 Net cash used in financing activities (614 ) - (365,341 ) (365,955 ) For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations $ 159,845 $ 11,106 $ (49,147 ) $ 121,804 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 249 - - 249 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 2,163 - - 2,163 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - - - Distributable cash flow $ 162,257 $ 11,106 $ (49,147 ) $ 124,216 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (249 ) - - (249 ) Less: acquisition costs (1,000 ) - - (1,000 ) Free cash flow $ 161,008 $ 11,106 $ (49,147 ) $ 122,967 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 2,412 $ - $ - $ 2,412 Net cash used in financing activities (1,132 ) - (87,354 ) (88,486 )

Cash Flow Cushion For the Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Free cash flow $ 268,443 $ 122,967 Less: mandatory Opco debt repayments (39,396 ) (39,396 ) Less: preferred unit distributions and redemption of PIK units (49,579 ) (15,571 ) Less: common unit distributions (34,384 ) (22,645 ) Less: warrant cash settlement - (9,183 ) Cash flow cushion $ 145,084 $ 36,172

Leverage Ratio (In thousands) For the Year

Ended December

31, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 317,247 Debt-at December 31, 2022 $ 169,087 Leverage Ratio 0.5x

(In thousands) For the Year

Ended December

31, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $ 161,354 Debt-at December 31, 2021 $ 438,484 Leverage Ratio 2.7x

