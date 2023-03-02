MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.
Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys' Chief Executive Officer stated, "Stratasys grew 11.4% in 2022, adjusting for divestitures and currency impacts, while delivering our sixth consecutive quarter of profitability on an adjusted basis against an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment. Strong execution by our team and a relentless focus on controlling costs contributed to our effective efforts to overcome these challenges."
Dr. Zeif continued, "We are encouraged by the strong future demand indicators from our customers for our additive manufacturing polymer systems and consumables. Our high engagement levels across our innovative products, along with the strength of our customer service revenues, provide us with the confidence that once capital spending restrictions are lifted and utilization levels increase, our efforts will be rewarded. With our broad-based technology portfolio and an unmatched go-to-market capability, we are positioned well to gain increased share when macroeconomic headwinds subside. Armed with a strong balance sheet and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, we are well prepared to build on our industry leadership in the coming years."
Summary - Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021:
- Revenue of $159.3 million compared to $167.0 million.
- GAAP gross margin of 43.1%, compared to 43.7%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.4%, compared to 48.7%.
- GAAP operating income of $1.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $16.2 million.
- Non-GAAP operating income of $5.1 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $1.7 million.
- GAAP net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.
- Non-GAAP net income of $4.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $10.7 million, compared to $7.9 million.
- Planned inventory build resulted in cash used in operations of $18.1 million, compared to cash generated of $4.4 million year over year.
Summary - 2022 Financial Results Compared to 2021:
- Revenue of $651.5 million compared to $607.2 million.
- GAAP gross margin of 42.4%, compared to 42.8%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.0%, compared to 47.8%.
- GAAP operating loss of $57.2 million, compared to a $79.2 million operating loss.
- Non-GAAP operating income of $13.5 million, compared to a $1.7 million non-GAAP operating loss.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $36.1 million, compared to $22.6 million.
- GAAP net loss of $29.0 million, or ($0.44) per diluted share, compared to a loss of $62.0 million, or ($0.98) per diluted share.
- Non-GAAP net income of $10.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $4.3 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share.
- Planned inventory build resulted in cash used in operations of $75.4 million, compared to cash provided by operations of $35.8 million.
|Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Revenue Growth Rates (%) as reported
(4.6
%)
7.3
%
Adjusted Revenue Growth Rates (%) excluding divestitures
(0.3
%)
9.0
%
Adjusted Revenue Growth Rates (%) excluding divestitures and FX effects
1.7
%
11.4
%
Financial Outlook:
Based on current market conditions and assuming that the impacts of global inflationary pressures, interest rate hikes and supply chain costs do not impede economic activity further, the Company is providing the following outlook for 2023:
- Full year revenue of $620 million to $670 million.
- Sequential quarterly revenue growth, notably higher in the second half
- Based on current logistics and materials costs, full year gross margins of 48.0% to 49.0%, with improved year-over-year growth in the second half of 2023.
- Full year-operating expenses of $290 million to $300 million.
- Full year non-GAAP operating margins of 2.5% to 3.5% with improving profitable contribution through the year.
- GAAP net loss of $78 million to $57 million, or ($1.12) to ($0.83) per diluted share.
- Non-GAAP net income of $9 million to $17 million, or $0.12 to $0.24 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $35 million to $50 million.
- Capital expenditures of $20 million to $25 million.
Non-GAAP earnings guidance excludes $30 million to $32 million of projected amortization of intangible assets, $28 million to $30 million of share-based compensation expense, and reorganization and other expenses of $15 million to $22 million. Non-GAAP guidance includes tax adjustments of $2 million to $3 million on the above non-GAAP items.
Appropriate reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in a table at the end of our press release and slide presentation, with itemized detail concerning the non-GAAP financial measures.
|Stratasys Ltd.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
150,470
$
243,179
|Short-term deposits
177,367
259,000
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $0.9 million and $0.5 million as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
144,739
129,382
|Inventories
194,054
129,147
|Prepaid expenses
5,767
6,871
|Other current assets
27,823
33,123
|Total current assets
700,220
800,702
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
195,063
203,295
|Goodwill
64,953
65,144
|Other intangible assets, net
121,402
152,244
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
18,122
14,651
|Long-term investments
141,610
28,667
|Other non-current assets
18,420
12,519
|Total non-current assets
559,570
476,520
|Total assets
$
1,259,790
$
1,277,222
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
$
72,921
$
51,976
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
45,912
55,358
|Accrued compensation and related benefits
34,432
44,684
|Deferred revenues - short term
50,220
51,174
|Operating lease liabilities - short term
7,169
7,276
|Total current liabilities
210,654
210,468
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred revenues - long term
25,214
21,133
|Deferred income taxes - long term
5,638
7,341
|Operating lease liabilities - long term
10,670
7,693
|Contingent consideration - long term
23,707
53,478
|Other non-current liabilities
24,475
21,095
|Total non-current liabilities
89,704
110,740
|Total liabilities
300,358
321,208
|Equity
|Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 thousands
|shares; 67,086 thousands shares and 65,677 thousands shares issued
187
182
|and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
3,048,915
3,012,481
|Additional paid-in capital
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(12,818
)
(8,771
)
|Accumulated deficit
(2,076,852
)
(2,047,878
)
|Total equity
959,432
956,014
|Total liabilities and equity
$
1,259,790
$
1,277,222
|Stratasys Ltd.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
|Net sales
|Products
$
111,197
$
118,040
$
452,124
$
417,557
|Services
48,062
48,976
199,359
189,662
159,259
167,016
651,483
607,219
|Cost of sales
|Products
58,180
59,470
234,601
210,941
|Services
32,431
34,503
140,415
136,200
90,611
93,973
375,016
347,141
|Gross profit
68,648
73,043
276,467
260,078
|Operating expenses
|Research and development, net
21,387
22,620
92,876
88,303
|Selling, general and administrative
45,665
66,584
240,750
250,937
67,052
89,204
333,626
339,240
|Operating loss
1,596
(16,161
)
(57,159
)
(79,162
)
|Gain from deconsolidation of subsidiary
-
-
39,136
-
|Gain from step acquisition
-
14,400
-
14,400
|Financial income (expense), net
2,309
(692
)
229
(2,075
)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
3,905
(2,453
)
(17,794
)
(66,837
)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
(2,658
)
(2,103
)
(5,454
)
3,906
|Share in profit (losses) of associated companies
(3,637
)
(280
)
(5,726
)
949
|Net income (loss)
$
(2,390
)
$
(4,836
)
$
(28,974
)
$
(61,982
)
|Net income (loss) per share
|Basic
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.44
)
$
(0.98
)
|Diluted
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.44
)
$
(0.98
)
|Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|Basic
66,908
65,196
66,491
63,471
|Diluted
66,908
65,196
66,491
63,471
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
Non-GAAP
2022
2021
Non-GAAP
2021
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts)
|Gross profit (1)
$
68,648
$
8,423
$
77,071
$
73,043
$
8,255
$
81,298
|Operating income (loss) (1,2)
1,596
3,456
5,052
(16,161
)
17,822
1,661
|Net income (loss) (1,2,3)
(2,390
)
6,940
4,550
(4,836
)
5,355
519
|Net income (loss) per diluted share (4)
$
(0.04
)
$
0.11
$
0.07
$
0.07
$
0.08
$
0.01
(1)
|Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
7,297
6,024
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
1,041
866
|Restructuring and other related costs
85
1,185
|Impairment charges
-
180
8,423
8,255
(2)
|Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
2,370
2,280
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
7,664
6,971
|Restructuring and other related costs
874
373
|Revaluation of investments
560
(1,861
)
|Contingent consideration
(19,490
)
(20
)
|Other expenses
3,056
1,824
(4,967
)
9,568
3,456
17,822
(3)
|Corresponding tax effect
1,770
1,906
|Equity method related amortization, divestments and impairments
1,714
27
|Gain from obtaining control
-
(14,400
)
$
6,940
$
5,355
(4)
|Weighted average number of ordinary
shares outstanding - Diluted
66,908
67,231
65,196
66,820
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
Non-GAAP
2022
2021
Non-GAAP
2021
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts)
|Gross profit (1)
$
276,467
$
36,016
$
312,483
$
260,078
$
30,447
$
290,525
|Operating income (loss) (1,2)
(57,159
)
70,691
13,532
(79,162
)
77,479
(1,683
)
|Net income (loss) (1,2,3)
(28,974
)
39,235
10,261
(61,982
)
57,639
(4,343
)
|Net income (loss) per diluted share (4)
$
(0.44
)
$
0.59
$
0.15
$
(0.98
)
$
0.91
$
(0.07
)
(1)
|Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
28,158
22,392
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
4,082
3,093
|Restructuring and other related costs
(174
)
1,642
|Impairment charges
3,949
3,320
36,016
30,447
(2)
|Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
8,950
8,878
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
29,378
27,885
|Impairment of long-lived assets
-
1,447
|Restructuring and other related costs
2,737
2,743
|Revaluation of investments
3,777
(1,303
)
|Contingent consideration
(18,293
)
570
|Other expenses
8,126
6,812
34,676
47,032
70,691
77,479
(3)
|Corresponding tax effect
4,988
(864
)
|Equity method related amortization, divestments and impairments
2,285
(4,576
)
|Finance expenses
406
-
|Gain from deconsolidation of subsidiary
(39,136
)
|Gain from obtaining control
(14,400
)
$
39,235
$
57,639
(4)
|Weighted average number of ordinary
shares outstanding - Diluted
66,491
67,068
63,471
63,471
|Stratasys Ltd.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Forward Looking Guidance
|Fiscal Year 2023
|(in millions, except per share data)
|GAAP net loss
|($78) to ($57)
|Adjustments
|Stock-based compensation expense
|$28 to $30
|Intangible assets amortization expense
|$30 to $32
|Reorganization and other
|$15 to $22
|Tax expense (benefit) related to Non-GAAP adjustments
|$2 to $3
|Non-GAAP net income
|$9 to $17
|GAAP loss per share
|($1.12) to ($0.83)
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$0.12 to $0.24
