JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (the "Company", "Dream Finders Homes", "Dream Finders" or "DFH") (NYSE: DFH) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (As Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021)

Homebuilding revenues increased 29% to $1.1 billion, a Company record, compared to $850 million

Gross margin as a percentage of homebuilding revenues increased 90 basis points (bps) to 17.1% from 16.2%

Pre-tax income increased 61% to $121 million, compared to $75 million

Net income attributable to DFH increased 51% to $86 million, or $0.89 per basic share, compared to $57 million or $0.58 per basic share

Home closings increased 18% to 2,316 from 1,960

Average sales price of homes closed increased 9% to $479,554 from $440,939

Full Year 2022 Highlights (As Compared to Full Year 2021, unless otherwise noted)

Homebuilding revenues increased 74% to $3.3 billion, a Company record, compared to $1.9 billion

Gross margin as a percentage of homebuilding revenues increased 240 bps to 18.4% from 16.0%

Pre-tax income increased 120% to $356 million, compared to $162 million

Net income attributable to DFH increased 117% to $262 million, or $2.67 per basic share, compared to $121 million or $1.27 per basic share

Home closings increased 41% to 6,878 from 4,874

Average sales price of homes closed increased 22% to $474,292 from $389,094

Backlog of sold homes as of December 31, 2022 was 5,548 homes valued at $2.5 billion

Return on participating equity was 49.1% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 44.3% for the year ended December 31, 2021

Total liquidity, comprised of cash and cash equivalents, and availability under the revolving credit facility, increased to $487 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $277 million as of December 31, 2021

Management Commentary

"As we anticipated when we reported third quarter earnings, our fourth quarter produced record total home closings of 2,316, an 18% increase, record revenue of $1.1 billion, a 29% increase, and net income of $86 million, a 51% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Rounding out the record quarter was our basic earnings per share of $0.89, a new quarterly high. Additionally, with a 49.1% return on participating equity for the year, we continue to perform in line with our record levels. Dream Finders' second year as a public company concluded with full year homebuilding revenues of $3.3 billion, net income of $262 million and basic earnings per share of $2.67, all annual records.

While I am very proud of our team's efforts that led to this record year for the Company, I am conscious of the economic conditions that negatively affected demand, resulting in 1,107 net new orders during the fourth quarter. We have seen an increase in the net new order rate in the first quarter to date, but there are numerous factors, chiefly higher mortgage rates, which could continue to impact sales throughout 2023. We delivered 6,878 homes in 2022, slightly short of our goal, but we are still pleased with the overall results as we carry a backlog of 5,548 sold homes, valued at $2.5 billion, into 2023. While we monitor all facets of our business from quarter to quarter (and much more periodically than that), we have been steadfast in building this business for the long-term and you can rest assured that we are hard at work implementing the necessary strategies to maintain long-term profitable growth.

While the entire homebuilding industry was impacted by supply chain challenges and rising mortgage rates, our Company quickly adapted to changing market conditions during the year. Our disciplined land-light strategy and diligent underwriting allowed us to strengthen our balance sheet as we accumulated record cash of $365 million and had total available liquidity of $487 million at year-end 2022. We remain opportunistic as we continuously assess opportunities to generate long-term value for the Company and our shareholders," said Patrick Zalupski, Dream Finders Homes Chairman and CEO.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Homebuilding revenues for the fourth quarter 2022 increased 29% to $1.1 billion, compared to $850 million in the year-ago quarter. Home closings increased 18% to 2,316, compared to 1,960 in the year-ago quarter. Average sales price ("ASP") of homes closed for the fourth quarter 2022 increased to $479,554, compared to $440,939 in the year-ago quarter. The increase in homebuilding revenues was primarily due to the increase in home closings, as well as home price appreciation.

Homebuilding gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter 2022 increased 90 bps to 17.1%, compared to 16.2% in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of homebuilding revenues was 6.8% in the fourth quarter 2022, remaining consistent when compared to the year-ago quarter.

Net income attributable to DFH in the fourth quarter 2022 was $86 million, or $0.89 per basic share, compared to $57 million, or $0.58 per basic share in the fourth quarter 2021, representing increases of 51% and 53%, respectively, when compared to the year-ago quarter. We consider basic earnings per share ("EPS") the most meaningful metric of our profitability, as the diluted EPS calculation, based on accounting guidance and the terms of the convertible preferred stock, is impacted by the volatility of the price of our common stock in the most recent quarter and fluctuates outside of our control. In addition, the holders of the convertible preferred stock cannot trigger the conversion feature until September 29, 2026, the fifth year following its issuance. The Company does not intend for the preferred stock to convert into Class A common stock.

Net new orders in the fourth quarter 2022 were 1,107, compared to 1,974 in the year-ago quarter. During the fourth quarter, housing demand continued to moderate as a result of rising mortgage rates and macro-economic volatility. Our cancellation rate was 32.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 13.1% for the year-ago quarter. Our cancellation rate for fiscal 2022 was 21.5%. Despite our cancellation rates through December 31, 2022, we have been successful in finding new buyers for these homes, and our finished spec inventory levels are in line with internal targets.

As of December 31, 2022, DFH had a backlog of 5,548 homes, valued at $2.5 billion, representing decreases of 13% and 14%, respectively, compared to the prior year as of December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, the ASP in backlog was $451,075.

Return on Equity ("ROE") for full year 2022 was 49.1%, which was an improvement of 480 bps over the full year 2021. ROE is calculated as net income attributable to Dream Finders for the year, divided by average participating stockholders' equity. Average participating stockholders' equity is based on beginning and ending balances for a trailing twelve month period.

The Company ended the year with $365 million of unrestricted operating cash and $122 million of available liquidity under its unsecured revolving credit facility. Outstanding borrowings under the revolving facility were $965 million as of December 31, 2022 and the Company's debt to capitalization ratio was 45.2% as of December 31, 2022, an improvement of 720 bps over the prior year as of December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2023 Outlook

Dream Finders Homes expects approximately 6,000 home closings for the full year 2023. Further deterioration of general economic conditions, including interest rate increases and mortgage availability, as well as any further COVID-19 governmental restrictions on land development, home construction or home sales or additional supply chain challenges could negatively affect the Company's ability to achieve this number of home closings in 2023. As of December 31, 2022, the Company backlog was 5,548 homes, valued at $2.5 billion, with approximately 1,070 homes in backlog expected to be delivered in 2024 and beyond.

The following table shows the backlog units and ASP as of December 31, 2022 by segment:

As of December 31, 2022 Backlog: Units Average Sales Price Jacksonville 1,740 $ 314,935 Colorado 39 604,002 Orlando 888 603,202 The Carolinas 749 314,531 Texas 1,071 712,077 Other (1) 1,061 374,325 Total 5,548 $ 451,075

(1) Austin, Washington D.C., Savannah, GA, Hilton Head and Bluffton, S.C., Active Adult and Custom Homes. Austin refers to legacy DFH operations in Texas, exclusive of MHI. Washington D.C., which was previously its own reportable segment ("DC Metro") comprising our homebuilding operations in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area is being included in "Other" due to its relative size to the Company as of December 31, 2022.

About Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE: DFH) is a homebuilder based in Jacksonville, FL. Dream Finders Homes builds single-family homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, which includes Northern Virginia and Maryland. Through its mortgage banking and title insurance joint ventures, DFH also provides mortgage financing and title services to its homebuyers. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry-leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset-light homebuilding model. For more information, please visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding future events, including projected 2023 home closings and market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including statements regarding the Company's strategies and expectations as they relate to market opportunities and growth. All forward-looking statements are based on Dream Finders Homes' beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Dream Finders Homes. These statements reflect Dream Finders Homes' current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are discussed in Dream Finders Homes' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Dream Finders Homes undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Operating Activity (In thousands, except per share amounts and Other Financial and Operating Data, unless otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

(unaudited) For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Homebuilding $ 1,096,911 $ 850,069 $ 3,334,559 $ 1,917,301 Other 2,555 2,021 7,776 6,609 Total revenues 1,099,466 852,090 3,342,335 1,923,910 Homebuilding cost of sales 909,393 712,319 2,722,139 1,610,332 Selling, general and administrative expense 74,476 61,046 271,040 154,405 Income from unconsolidated entities (4,691 ) (5,198 ) (16,122 ) (9,428 ) Contingent consideration revaluation (822 ) 1,771 11,053 7,533 Other (income) expense, net (148 ) 6,732 (1,963 ) (1,653 ) Interest expense 1 - 32 672 Income before income taxes 121,257 75,420 356,156 162,049 Income tax expense (31,283 ) (14,050 ) (81,859 ) (27,455 ) Net and comprehensive income 89,974 61,370 274,297 134,594 Net and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,642 ) (4,067 ) (11,984 ) (13,461 ) Net and comprehensive income attributable to Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $ 86,332 $ 57,303 $ 262,313 $ 121,133 Earnings per share(1) Basic $ 0.89 $ 0.58 $ 2.67 $ 1.27 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.58 $ 2.45 $ 1.27 Weighted-average number of shares Basic 92,760,036 92,521,482 92,745,781 92,521,482 Diluted 111,470,240 103,296,558 106,691,248 95,313,593 Other Financial and Operating Data (unaudited) Active communities at end of period(2) 206 205 206 205 Home closings 2,316 1,960 6,878 4,874 Average sales price of homes closed(3) $ 479,554 $ 440,939 $ 474,292 $ 389,094 Net new orders 1,107 1,974 6,045 6,808 Cancellation rate 32.1 % 13.1 % 21.5 % 12.2 % Backlog (as of period end) - homes 5,548 6,381 5,548 6,381 Backlog (as of period end, in thousands) - value $ 2,502,564 $ 2,913,170 $ 2,502,564 $ 2,913,170 Gross margin (in thousands)(4) $ 187,518 $ 137,750 $ 612,420 $ 306,969 Gross margin %(5) 17.1 % 16.2 % 18.4 % 16.0 % Net profit margin % 7.9 % 6.7 % 7.9 % 6.3 %

(1) The Company calculated EPS for the year ended December 31, 2021 prospectively for the period subsequent to the Company's IPO and Corporate Reorganization, based on net income attributable to common stockholders for the period January 21, 2021 through December 31, 2021 over the weighted average shares outstanding for the same period, as described in Note 1 in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The total outstanding shares of common stock are made up of Class A common stock and Class B common stock, which participate equally in their ratable ownership of the Company. (2) A community becomes active once the model is completed or the community has its fifth sale. A community becomes inactive when it has fewer than five units remaining to sell. (3) Average sales price of homes closed is calculated based on homebuilding revenues, excluding the impact of deposit forfeitures, percentage of completion revenues and land sales, over homes closed. (4) Gross margin is homebuilding revenues less homebuilding cost of sales. (5) Calculated as a percentage of homebuilding revenues.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 (unaudited) 2021 (unaudited) 2022 (unaudited) 2021 (unaudited) Units Average Sales Price Units Average Sales Price Units Average Sales Price Units Average Sales Price Home Closings: Jacksonville 528 $ 443,178 372 $ 397,731 1,439 $ 454,496 1,237 $ 363,755 Colorado 81 593,128 89 508,526 285 592,417 230 488,502 Orlando 321 419,996 173 394,962 656 443,752 604 404,035 The Carolinas 497 335,325 326 307,025 1,433 334,970 1,233 300,426 Texas (1) 669 624,362 689 532,243 2,229 584,198 689 532,243 Other (2) 220 497,422 311 436,950 836 437,837 881 400,618 Total 2,316 $ 479,554 1,960 $ 440,939 6,878 $ 474,292 4,874 $ 389,094

(1) Texas consists of the operations of MHI, which was acquired on October 1, 2021. (2) Austin, DC Metro, Savannah, GA, Hilton Head and Bluffton, S.C., Active Adult and Custom Homes. Austin refers to legacy DFH operations in Texas, exclusive of MHI.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 364,531 $ 227,227 Restricted cash (VIE amounts of $4,372 and $4,275) 30,599 54,095 Accounts receivable (VIE amounts of $580 and $2,684) 43,490 33,482 Inventories: Construction in process and finished homes 1,175,107 961,779 Company owned land and lots 196,563 83,197 VIE owned land and lots 6,515 21,686 Total inventories 1,378,185 1,066,662 Lot deposits 277,258 241,406 Other assets (VIE amounts of $1,877 and $2,185) 49,913 43,962 Investments in unconsolidated entities 14,008 15,967 Property and equipment, net 7,337 6,789 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,084 19,359 Deferred tax asset 4,526 4,232 Intangible assets, net of amortization 4,999 9,140 Goodwill 172,207 171,927 Total assets $ 2,371,137 $ 1,894,248 Liabilities Accounts payable (VIE amounts of $353 and $1,309) $ 134,702 $ 113,498 Accrued expenses (VIE amounts of $4,434 and $6,915) 184,051 139,508 Customer deposits 145,654 177,685 Construction lines of credit (VIE amounts of $0 and $1,979) 966,248 763,292 Operating lease liabilities 24,661 19,826 Contingent consideration 115,128 124,056 Total liabilities 1,570,444 1,337,865 Mezzanine Equity Preferred mezzanine equity 156,045 155,220 Stockholders' Equity Class A common stock, $0.01 per share, 289,000,000 authorized, 32,533,883 and 32,295,329 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 325 323 Class B common stock, $0.01 per share, 61,000,000 authorized, 60,226,153 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 602 602 Additional paid-in capital 264,757 257,963 Retained earnings 365,994 118,194 Non-controlling interests 12,970 24,081 Total mezzanine and stockholders' equity 800,693 556,383 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 2,371,137 $ 1,894,248

Contacts

Investor Contact: investors@dreamfindershomes.com

Media Contact: mediainquiries@dreamfindershomes.com