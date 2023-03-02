MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended December 29, 2022.

"Thanks to contributions from both Marcus Hotels & Resorts and Marcus Theatres, our fiscal year 2022 results were a significant improvement over fiscal year 2021," said Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation. "Our hotel division had a great year, exceeding fiscal year 2019 pre-pandemic revenues and reporting record Adjusted EBITDA. Within our theatre division, moviegoers continued to demonstrate their desire to experience high quality movies on the big screen, with both blockbusters and smaller films performing well and bringing customers back to theatres. We anticipate continued improvements in both divisions in fiscal 2023 as film studios release a greater and more consistent quantity of exciting wide-release films and travel demand from group and business travel continues to grow."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $162.9 million, a 3.6% decrease from total revenues of $169.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Operating loss was $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to operating income of $14.0 million for the prior year quarter.

Net loss attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $9.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to net earnings attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $6.4 million for the same period in fiscal 2021. Net loss attributable to the Marcus Corporation for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was negatively impacted by $6.7 million, or $0.21 per share, of income tax expense due to net increases in valuation allowances for deferred state income taxes.

Net loss per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $0.30 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to net earnings per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $0.18 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $29.3 million for the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was due to both the decrease in revenue and the normalization of staffing levels compared to the prior year when labor availability was limited.

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Total revenues for fiscal 2022 were $677.4 million, a 47.8% increase from total revenues of $458.2 million for fiscal 2021.

Operating income was $8.3 million for fiscal 2022, compared to operating loss of $41.5 million for fiscal 2021.

Net loss attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $12.0 million for fiscal 2022, compared to net loss attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $43.3 million for fiscal 2021. Net loss attributable to the Marcus Corporation for fiscal 2022 was negatively impacted by $7.4 million, or $0.23 per share, of income tax expense related to net increases in valuation reserves for state income taxes.

Net loss per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $0.39 for fiscal 2022, compared to net loss per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $1.42 for fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $85.1 million for fiscal 2022, a 142.5% increase compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $35.1 million for fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments made by the company to eliminate the impact of noncash impairment charges during fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 and the favorable impact of government grants and federal tax credits received during fiscal 2021 for COVID-19 relief.

Marcus® Hotels & Resorts

Marcus Hotels & Resorts reported increased revenue, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the same period in fiscal 2021, with continued improvements in occupancy, average daily rate and RevPAR contributing to record Adjusted EBITDA for the year. For the past three quarters and the full year fiscal 2022, division revenue before cost reimbursements has exceeded pre-pandemic fiscal 2019 levels.

RevPAR increased at all company-owned properties during the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 compared to the fiscal 2021 periods. The division outperformed its competitive sets by approximately 2.2 percentage points during the fourth quarter and 4.3 percentage points during fiscal 2022 compared to the pre-pandemic fiscal 2019 periods.

"Revenues, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly in fiscal year 2022 thanks to strong leisure travel and improving group demand," said Michael R. Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. "While leisure travel traditionally slows over the winter months in our portfolio, we are pleased with growing levels of group and business travel, especially mid-week. Our award-winning properties and exceptional team of associates position us well as we head into the busy spring, summer and fall travel seasons."

Group pace improved significantly during fiscal 2022, with the pace for group room revenue for fiscal 2023 now in-line with the pace in pre-pandemic fiscal 2019. For fiscal 2024, the pace of group room revenue is running significantly ahead of comparable pace at this time last year.

On December 16, 2022, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, together with its co-owners, Skirvin Partners in Development, announced the sale of the Skirvin Hilton in Oklahoma City for $36.75 million, with $6.9 million of net cash proceeds after debt and lease retirement to be redeployed into future hotel investments and growth opportunities.

Marcus Theatres®

While the first quarter of fiscal 2023 is off to a strong start and the macro environment for theatrical exhibition is improving, Marcus Theatres reported lower fourth quarter revenue, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This was largely due to lower attendance resulting from a lighter film slate during the quarter compared to last year when Spider-Man: No Way Home set box office records. Fourth quarter average ticket price increased 10.0% on strong demand for 3D film showings and ticket price optimization, and average concession revenues per person increased 11.1%.

For the full year fiscal 2022 compared to fiscal 2021, revenues grew 50.3% and attendance increased 47.2%, led by customers returning to movie theatres to see the blockbuster performances of films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Jurassic World: Dominion, as well as movies from numerous other genres including horror and family films. For the full year fiscal 2022 compared to fiscal 2021, the division returned to positive operating income of $8.1 million compared to an operating loss of $27.6 million in the prior year, and Adjusted EBITDA increased 140.6% to $60.0 million compared to $24.9 million in the prior year.

Comparing admission revenues to pre-pandemic 2019 results, Marcus Theatres outperformed the industry by 1.4 percentage points during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and by 2.8 percentage points during the full year fiscal 2022, according to data from Comscore. The company continues to believe Marcus Theatres was one of the top performing theatre circuits in the United States in fiscal 2022.

"During fiscal 2022 we took significant steps forward in our recovery as our customers steadily returned throughout the year for a movie watching experience only found in theatres," said Mark A. Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. "This was welcomed news, and while the quantity of wide-release films lagged pre-pandemic levels, consumers of diverse ages and demographics continued to demonstrate that they want to see films of all kinds on the big screen. Looking ahead, we are pleased with the growing number and pace of new and exciting theatrical debuts in 2023. With our premium large format screens, exciting food and beverage options, and dedicated associates, Marcus Theatres is well positioned to welcome more moviegoers of all ages during what is shaping up to be a year of exciting new films."

Marcus Theatres' top five highest-performing films in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Adam, Smile and Ticket to Paradise. Each of these films debuted with an exclusive theatrical window, which is once again becoming the preferred distribution model for major film studios.

In contrast with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the first quarter of fiscal 2023 is off to a strong start with the high performing Avatar: The Way of Water continuing its blockbuster run, and several other films performing well during the first two months of the year including Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, M3GAN, A Man Called Otto and Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania. A strong film slate for 2023 features an expected increase in the quantity of wide releases and includes Creed III, John Wick: Chapter 4, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Dune: Part Two, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, among others.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Marcus Corporation's financial position remains strong with $243.5 million in cash and revolving credit availability at the end of fiscal 2022.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding and diluted net earnings per common share include the dilutive effect of conversion of the Company's convertible notes to the extent conversion is dilutive in each period. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, diluted weighted average shares outstanding included 9.1 million shares from the dilutive effect of the convertible notes, which were excluded from diluted weighted average shares outstanding in the other periods presented as the convertible notes were antidilutive. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding does not include the benefit from the capped call transactions the Company entered into in connection with the issuance of the convertible notes, which mitigate the dilutive effect of the convertible notes by approximately 3.4 million shares during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Upon conversion, the convertible notes may be settled, at the Company's election, in cash, shares of common stock or a combination thereof.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA has been presented in this press release as a supplemental measure of financial performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation before investment income or loss, interest expense, other expense, gain or loss on disposition of property, equipment and other assets, equity earnings or losses from unconsolidated joint ventures, net earnings or losses attributable to noncontrolling interests, income taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that the company does not consider indicative of its core operating performance. A reconciliation of this measure to the equivalent measure under GAAP is set forth in the attached table.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and the company's board of directors to assess the company's financial performance and enterprise value. The company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure, as it eliminates certain expenses and gains that are not indicative of the company's core operating performance and facilitates a comparison of the company's core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. The company also uses Adjusted EBITDA as a basis to determine certain annual cash bonuses and long-term incentive awards, to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare its performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by analysts, investors and other interested parties as a performance measure to evaluate industry competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of the company's financial performance and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings (loss) as a measure of financial performance, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and it should not be construed as an inference that the company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or free cash flow for management's discretionary use. In addition, this non-GAAP measure excludes certain non-recurring and other charges and has its limitations as an analytical tool. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future the company will incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the items eliminated in the adjustments made to determine Adjusted EBITDA, such as acquisition expenses, preopening expenses, accelerated depreciation, impairment charges and other adjustments. The company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that the company's future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Definitions and calculations of Adjusted EBITDA differ among companies in our industries, and therefore Adjusted EBITDA disclosed by the company may not be comparable to the measures disclosed by other companies.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation's theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,053 screens at 84 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company's lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marcuscorp.com.

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements include words such as we "believe," "anticipate," "expect" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, the following: (1) the adverse effects the COVID-19 pandemic, or future pandemics, may have on our theatre and hotels and resorts businesses, results of operations, liquidity, cash flows, financial condition, access to credit markets and ability to service our existing and future indebtedness; (2) the availability, in terms of both quantity and audience appeal, of motion pictures for our theatre division (particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the release dates for certain motion pictures have been postponed); (3) the effects of theatre industry dynamics such as the maintenance of a suitable window between the date such motion pictures are released in theatres and the date they are released to other distribution channels; (4) the effects of adverse economic conditions in our markets; (5) the effects of adverse economic conditions on our ability to obtain financing on reasonable and acceptable terms, if at all; (6) the effects on our occupancy and room rates caused by the relative industry supply of available rooms at comparable lodging facilities in our markets; (7) the effects of competitive conditions in our markets; (8) our ability to achieve expected benefits and performance from our strategic initiatives and acquisitions; (9) the effects of increasing depreciation expenses, reduced operating profits during major property renovations, impairment losses, and preopening and start-up costs due to the capital intensive nature of our business; (10) the effects of changes in the availability of and cost of labor and other supplies essential to the operation of our business; (11) the effects of weather conditions, particularly during the winter in the Midwest and in our other markets; (12) our ability to identify properties to acquire, develop and/or manage and the continuing availability of funds for such development; (13) the adverse impact on business and consumer spending on travel, leisure and entertainment resulting from terrorist attacks in the United States, other incidents of violence in public venues such as hotels and movie theatres or epidemics; and (14) a disruption in our business and reputational and economic risks associated with civil securities claims brought by shareholders. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based upon our assumptions, which are based upon currently available information. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this Form 10-K and we undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

THE MARCUS CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended December 29,

2022 December 30,

2021 December 29,

2022 December 30,

2021 Revenues: Theatre admissions $ 47,557 $ 56,890 $ 198,485 $ 130,740 Rooms 24,480 20,357 107,699 77,650 Theatre concessions 41,854 49,734 180,180 118,666 Food and beverage 19,867 14,852 74,836 47,086 Other revenues 20,387 20,078 82,560 65,331 154,145 161,911 643,760 439,473 Cost reimbursements 8,802 7,137 33,634 18,771 Total revenues 162,947 169,048 677,394 458,244 Costs and expenses: Theatre operations 51,489 53,161 212,410 140,821 Rooms 11,031 8,375 41,561 30,394 Theatre concessions 17,070 18,054 73,124 47,681 Food and beverage 15,947 11,313 59,272 36,833 Advertising and marketing 6,874 4,874 23,877 16,069 Administrative 18,052 17,535 74,755 63,350 Depreciation and amortization 16,638 17,924 67,073 72,127 Rent 6,537 6,365 26,037 25,594 Property taxes 3,319 4,331 17,955 18,473 Other operating expenses 8,402 3,899 37,865 23,817 Impairment charges 1,525 2,034 1,525 5,766 Reimbursed costs 8,802 7,137 33,634 18,771 Total costs and expenses 165,686 155,002 669,088 499,696 Operating income (loss) (2,739 ) 14,046 8,306 (41,452 ) Other income (expense): Investment income (loss) 717 446 (45 ) 599 Interest expense (3,456 ) (4,352 ) (15,299 ) (18,702 ) Other income (expense) (586 ) (629 ) (2,131 ) (2,510 ) Gain on disposition of property, equipment and other assets 804 255 1,071 3,163 Gain on sale of hotel 6,274 - 6,274 - Equity losses from unconsolidated joint ventures (39 ) (92 ) (143 ) (92 ) 3,714 (4,372 ) (10,273 ) (17,542 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 975 9,674 (1,967 ) (58,994 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 7,426 3,230 7,137 (15,701 ) Net earnings (loss) (6,451 ) 6,444 (9,104 ) (43,293 ) Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,868 - 2,868 - Net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation $ (9,319 ) $ 6,444 $ (11,972 ) $ (43,293 ) Net earnings (loss) per common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation - diluted $ (0.30 ) $ 0.18 $ (0.39 ) $ (1.42 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 31,509 40,607 31,488 31,360

THE MARCUS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) (Audited) December 29,

2022 December 30,

2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,704 $ 17,658 Restricted cash 2,802 6,396 Accounts receivable 21,455 28,902 Government grants receivable - 4,335 Refundable income taxes - 22,435 Assets held for sale 460 4,856 Other current assets 17,474 15,364 Property and equipment, net 715,765 771,192 Operating lease right-of-use assets 194,965 217,072 Other assets 89,973 100,151 Total Assets $ 1,064,598 $ 1,188,361 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Accounts payable $ 32,187 $ 35,781 Taxes other than income taxes 17,948 19,566 Other current liabilities 78,787 80,152 Short-term borrowings - 47,346 Current portion of finance lease obligations 2,488 2,561 Current portion of operating lease obligations 14,553 16,795 Current maturities of long-term debt 10,432 10,967 Finance lease obligations 15,014 17,192 Operating lease obligations 195,281 216,064 Long-term debt 170,005 204,177 Deferred income taxes 26,567 26,183 Other long-term obligations 44,415 57,963 Equity 456,921 453,614 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,064,598 $ 1,188,361

THE MARCUS CORPORATION Business Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) Theatres Hotels/ Resorts Corporate Items Total 13 Weeks Ended December 29, 2022 Revenues $ 97,555 $ 65,328 $ 64 $ 162,947 Operating income (loss) 421 736 (3,896 ) (2,739 ) Depreciation and amortization 11,874 4,676 88 16,638 Adjusted EBITDA 13,964 5,622 (3,028 ) 16,558 13 Weeks Ended December 30, 2021 Revenues $ 116,389 $ 52,559 $ 100 $ 169,048 Operating income (loss) 18,899 354 (5,207 ) 14,046 Depreciation and amortization 12,847 5,000 77 17,924 Adjusted EBITDA 28,484 4,387 (3,621 ) 29,250 52 Weeks Ended December 29, 2022 Revenues $ 407,741 $ 269,286 $ 367 $ 677,394 Operating income (loss) 8,108 18,699 (18,501 ) 8,306 Depreciation and amortization 47,560 19,160 353 67,073 Adjusted EBITDA 59,950 38,904 (13,780 ) 85,074 52 Weeks Ended December 30, 2021 Revenues $ 271,248 $ 186,638 $ 358 $ 458,244 Operating income (loss) (27,559 ) 5,865 (19,758 ) (41,452 ) Depreciation and amortization 51,654 20,192 281 72,127 Adjusted EBITDA 24,918 24,413 (14,251 ) 35,080

Corporate items include amounts not allocable to the business segments. Corporate revenues consist principally of rent and the corporate operating loss includes general corporate expenses. Corporate information technology costs and accounting shared services costs are allocated to the business segments based upon several factors, including actual usage and segment revenues.

Supplemental Data (Unaudited) (In thousands) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended Consolidated December 29,

2022 December 30,

2021 December 29,

2022 December 30,

2021 Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities $ 32,847 $ 44,194 $ 93,209 $ 46,251 Net cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities 22,517 1,635 (346 ) 10,883 Net cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities (47,653 ) (36,750 ) (92,411 ) (47,168 ) Capital expenditures (9,360 ) (7,961 ) (36,843 ) (17,082 )

THE MARCUS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net earnings (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended December 29,

2022 December 30,

2021 December 29,

2022 December 30,

2021 Net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation $ (9,319 ) $ 6,444 $ (11,972 ) $ (43,293 ) Add (deduct): Investment (income) loss (717 ) (446 ) 45 (599 ) Interest expense 3,456 4,352 15,299 18,702 Other expense (income) 586 629 2,131 2,510 Gain on disposition of property, equipment and other assets (804 ) (255 ) (1,071 ) (3,163 ) Gain on sale of hotel (6,274 ) - (6,274 ) - Equity losses from unconsolidated joint ventures 39 92 143 92 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,868 - 2,868 - Income tax expense (benefit) 7,426 3,230 7,137 (15,701 ) Depreciation and amortization 16,638 17,924 67,073 72,127 Share-based compensation expenses (a) 1,134 2,643 8,170 9,316 Impairment charges (b) 1,525 2,034 1,525 5,766 Government grants (c) - (7,397 ) - (10,677 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,558 $ 29,250 $ 85,074 $ 35,080

(a) Non-cash charges related to share-based compensation programs. (b) Non-cash impairment charges related to two operating theatres in fiscal 2022 and two operating theatres, three permanently closed theatres and surplus theatre real estate for the fiscal 2021 periods. (c) Reflects nonrecurring state government grants and federal tax credits awarded to our theatres and hotels for COVID-19 relief.

