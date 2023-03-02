Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, March 2
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 28 February 2023, its investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Greencoat UK Wind
|6.5%
|Drax Group
|6.2%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|6.2%
|RWE
|5.8%
|Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
|5.2%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|5.2%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
|5.1%
|Grenergy Renovables
|4.0%
|Iberdrola
|3.9%
|Harmony Energy Income Trust
|3.9%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.8%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|3.7%
|Bonheur
|3.7%
|Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
|3.3%
|SSE
|3.3%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|2.7%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|2.6%
|National Grid
|2.4%
|Northland Power
|2.1%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|1.9%
|Enefit Green
|1.7%
|US Solar Fund
|1.3%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
|1.3%
|MPC Energy Solutions
|1.3%
|Greencoat Renewable
|1.2%
|Opdenergy
|1.2%
|China Everbright Environment
|1.2%
|7C Solarparken
|1.1%
|Cloudberry Clean Energy
|0.9%
|Omega Energia
|0.8%
|Seaway 7
|0.7%
|Eneti
|0.6%
|Cadeler
|0.5%
|Atrato Onsite Energy
|0.5%
|Boralex
|0.5%
|Fusion Fuel Green
|0.5%
|TransAlta Renewables
|0.4%
|Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis
|0.3%
|Innergex Renewable
|0.3%
|Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente
|0.2%
|Clearvise
|0.2%
|Fusion Fuel Green Warrants
|0.0%
|Bluefield Solar Income Fund
|0.0%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.9%
At close of business on 28 February 2023, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £48.2 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|38.7%
|Renewable energy developers
|29.7%
|Renewable focused utilities
|9.8%
|Energy storage
|7.9%
|Biomass generation and production
|6.2%
|Electricity networks
|2.4%
|Renewable technology and service
|2.4%
|Waste to energy
|1.2%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.9%
|100%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|34.2%
|Europe (ex UK)
|29.9%
|Global
|20.6%
|North America
|8.5%
|China
|3.1%
|Latin America
|2.0%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.9%
|100%