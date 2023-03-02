Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023
PR Newswire
02.03.2023
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, March 2

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 28 February 2023, its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind6.5%
Drax Group6.2%
NextEnergy Solar Fund6.2%
RWE5.8%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund5.2%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure5.2%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.1%
Grenergy Renovables4.0%
Iberdrola3.9%
Harmony Energy Income Trust3.9%
Clearway Energy A Class3.8%
Foresight Solar Fund3.7%
Bonheur3.7%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables3.3%
SSE3.3%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc2.7%
Algonquin Power & Utilities2.6%
National Grid2.4%
Northland Power2.1%
China Suntien Green Energy1.9%
Enefit Green1.7%
US Solar Fund1.3%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund1.3%
MPC Energy Solutions1.3%
Greencoat Renewable1.2%
Opdenergy 1.2%
China Everbright Environment1.2%
7C Solarparken1.1%
Cloudberry Clean Energy0.9%
Omega Energia0.8%
Seaway 70.7%
Eneti0.6%
Cadeler0.5%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.5%
Boralex0.5%
Fusion Fuel Green0.5%
TransAlta Renewables0.4%
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis0.3%
Innergex Renewable0.3%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente0.2%
Clearvise0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%
Bluefield Solar Income Fund0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.9%

At close of business on 28 February 2023, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £48.2 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds38.7%
Renewable energy developers29.7%
Renewable focused utilities9.8%
Energy storage7.9%
Biomass generation and production6.2%
Electricity networks2.4%
Renewable technology and service2.4%
Waste to energy1.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.9%
100%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom34.2%
Europe (ex UK)29.9%
Global20.6%
North America8.5%
China3.1%
Latin America2.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.9%
100%
