Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 28 February 2023, its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 6.5% Drax Group 6.2% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.2% RWE 5.8% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 5.2% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 5.2% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.1% Grenergy Renovables 4.0% Iberdrola 3.9% Harmony Energy Income Trust 3.9% Clearway Energy A Class 3.8% Foresight Solar Fund 3.7% Bonheur 3.7% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 3.3% SSE 3.3% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 2.7% Algonquin Power & Utilities 2.6% National Grid 2.4% Northland Power 2.1% China Suntien Green Energy 1.9% Enefit Green 1.7% US Solar Fund 1.3% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 1.3% MPC Energy Solutions 1.3% Greencoat Renewable 1.2% Opdenergy 1.2% China Everbright Environment 1.2% 7C Solarparken 1.1% Cloudberry Clean Energy 0.9% Omega Energia 0.8% Seaway 7 0.7% Eneti 0.6% Cadeler 0.5% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.5% Boralex 0.5% Fusion Fuel Green 0.5% TransAlta Renewables 0.4% Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis 0.3% Innergex Renewable 0.3% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 0.2% Clearvise 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Bluefield Solar Income Fund 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.9%

At close of business on 28 February 2023, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £48.2 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 38.7% Renewable energy developers 29.7% Renewable focused utilities 9.8% Energy storage 7.9% Biomass generation and production 6.2% Electricity networks 2.4% Renewable technology and service 2.4% Waste to energy 1.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.9% 100%