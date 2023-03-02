Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
WKN: 917602 ISIN: FI0009007355 Ticker-Symbol: RAP 
Frankfurt
02.03.23
08:03 Uhr
3,885 Euro
+0,060
+1,57 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2023 | 17:10
Rapala VMC Oyj: FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND OTHER 2022 REPORTS HAVE BEEN RELEASED

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Annual financial report, March 2, 2023 at 06:00 p.m. EET

Rapala VMC Corporation's Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement, Sustainability Report and Remuneration Report 2022 have been published as attachments to this stock exchange release.

All statements and other investor information are available on the Group's corporate website at www.rapalavmc.com in English and Finnish.

Rapala VMC Corporation publishes the Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit.

Helsinki, March 2, 2023

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Louis d'Alançon

Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information:

Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC group is the world's leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala VMC's distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. Rapala VMC group's brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe. Group, with net sales of EUR 274 million in 2022, employs some 1 700 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

Attachments

  • Rapala VMC Corporation, Financial Statements 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/66803570-665d-4524-a0cb-afb8a38730a3)
  • Rapala VMC Corporation, Corporate Governance Statement 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3943d3dd-45dc-4588-981d-842c070f4c36)
  • Rapala VMC Corporation, Remuneration Report 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e0d785c9-01af-4e93-a9d5-f3e578da4a75)
  • Rapala VMC Corporation, Sustainability Report 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/34429e6e-1603-48c4-a0f7-177985db3908)
  • 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91-2022-12-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1c09ef5d-2894-4ba8-aeb9-2e406c660023)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
