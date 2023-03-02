Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Mavshack AB (publ) receives observation status (134/23)

On February 24, 2023, Mavshack AB (publ) disclosed its annual financial statement of 2022 with information on the company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (MAV, ISIN code SE0005992419, order book ID 058547) and equity rights (MAV TO3, ISIN code SE0015961289, order book 231647) in Mavshack AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.