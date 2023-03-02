Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Danlaw and Kudelski IoT Help Automakers Stay Ahead of Evolving Security Standards, Regulations and Threats



02.03.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST



oCompanies deliver a range of cybersecurity services and technologies to OEMs and their suppliers, combining nearly 75 years of automotive and security expertise

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix (AZ), USA and Novi (MI), USA - March 3, 2023 - Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, and Danlaw, Inc., a global leader in connected car technology and automotive electronics, announced today that they have signed an agreement to offer a rich portfolio of cybersecurity services and technologies to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and their suppliers. The portfolio addresses the increasing complexity of connected vehicle systems and the need to better assess threats, test security, and put robust technologies and services in place to ensure functional safety. It enables automakers and their suppliers to meet the increasing array of requirements of security standards and regulations while protecting vehicle owners and their private data. New vehicles are becoming increasingly connected and software based. The number of semiconductor components in vehicles is expected to quadruple over the next few years, driving new security regulations in an industry where security expertise is already scarce. Increased connection increases the attack surface that hackers can exploit to circumvent automotive security and safety. Recognizing this, the United Nations announced the approval of a cybersecurity regulation (WP.29) that outlines new processes and security measures that manufacturers must implement to improve their cybersecurity risk management. Standards such as ISO 21434 are having a significant impact on automakers as well. Kudelski Group, with its decades of experience in protecting its customers against cybersecurity risks, has been active in transportation and mobility for years, having provided cybersecurity technologies and services to a top-10 OEM and several new EV manufacturers, as well as providing theft recovery and lot management technology to automotive retailers through its RecovR brand. At the same time, Danlaw has spent four decades developing an extensive knowledge of OEM end-to-end architectures, building an industry-leading reputation for testing electronic control modules (ECUs) to automotive safety integrity level (ASIL) standards. The collaboration between the two companies will provide automotive OEMs and their suppliers with a unique blend of cybersecurity and functional safety services and solutions. "The ability to address both cybersecurity integrity and functional safety in a blended service engagement will be key to guarantee that the safety of the vehicle cannot be compromised," said Thierry Rolina, Business Development Manager at Danlaw. "As regulation and standardization increase, Kudelski IoT and Danlaw can help our clients stay one step ahead of hackers throughout the entire lifecycle of the vehicle, while satisfying both regulators and new car buyers with safe, feature-rich connected vehicles," said Frédéric Thomas, Chief Technology Officer for Kudelski IoT. About Kudelski IoT Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IOT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com. About Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, public access, cybersecurity, and IoT. NAGRA provides end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. SKIDATA is the world market leader in public access and visitor management with over 10,000 installations in over 100 countries, providing fast and safe access for people and vehicles. Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions to help enterprises and public sector institutions assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com. About Danlaw Danlaw's 300+ engineering professionals have been providing automotive embedded electronics solutions to OEMs and their tier-1 supply base for over 39 years. Danlaw has facilities in the USA, India, and China. Danlaw's specialty areas include embedded systems development and testing for embedded control units (ECUs), vehicle network communications, infotainment, and telematics. Their customers include automotive OEMs, automotive electronics suppliers, fleet and automotive insurance companies worldwide. Media contacts

Christopher Schouten Kudelski IoT Marketing Director +1 (480) 819-5781 christopher.schouten@nagra.com Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group

Senior Director Public Relations

+41 79 377 45 12

+41 21 732 01 81

cedric.alber@nagra.com



