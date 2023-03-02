Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.03.2023 | 18:02
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. Reports Death of Former Director

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. ("SCI") (SCIA" OTCQB) today reported the death of Walter J. Doyle, 88, who served on the Company's Board of Directors from 2004-2014.

Laura F. Shunk, Chairperson of the Board, commented, "We are saddened to learn of the passing of Walter Doyle. He provided valuable business insights and contributions throughout his decade of service on the Board, including the Audit and Compensation Committees. His efforts helped SCI pursue its long-term growth plans. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

About SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for PVD thin film applications who works closely with end users and OEM to develop innovative, customized solutions. Additional information is available at www.sciengineeredmaterials.com or follow SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. at:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sci-engineered-materials.-inc
https://www.facebook.com/sciengineeredmaterials/
https://www.twitter.com/SciMaterials

Contact:

Robert Lentz
(614) 439-6006

###

SOURCE: SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741696/SCI-Engineered-Materials-Inc-Reports-Death-of-Former-Director

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.