SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. Reports Death of Former Director

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. ("SCI") (SCIA" OTCQB) today reported the death of Walter J. Doyle, 88, who served on the Company's Board of Directors from 2004-2014.

Laura F. Shunk, Chairperson of the Board, commented, "We are saddened to learn of the passing of Walter Doyle. He provided valuable business insights and contributions throughout his decade of service on the Board, including the Audit and Compensation Committees. His efforts helped SCI pursue its long-term growth plans. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

About SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for PVD thin film applications who works closely with end users and OEM to develop innovative, customized solutions. Additional information is available at www.sciengineeredmaterials.com or follow SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. at:

