Atlas Global Brands Inc.: Atlas Global Signs Exclusive Partnership with Snoop Dogg to Launch Cannabis Brands Internationally

Atlas Global has entered an exclusive licensing agreement for Snoop Dogg's cannabis brands



Product launch plans in medical and recreational markets will span across: Canada, Germany, Israel and Australia with additional markets to be announced

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CHATHAM, ONTARIO and TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Global Brands Inc. (CSE: ATL) ("Atlas Global"), a cannabis company with expertise across the value chain, is pleased to announce that on February 28, 2023, the Company entered into an exclusive international licensing agreement with Calvin Broadus Jr. a.k.a "Snoop Dogg". The Agreement, which lasts up to five years, grants Atlas Global the exclusive right to use the Artist's name, likeness, logos, trademarks or other approved intellectual property to produce, package, manufacture, distribute, sell, advertise, promote and market cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, oils and edibles, and personal vaporizers for medical purposes in Germany, Israel, and Australia and recreational purposes in Canada.

"I chose Atlas to represent and launch my new brands for their innovation and global reach. I am excited to work with their team to select my favourite strains for my brands and fans," said Snoop Dogg. "You know they will be amazing because they will be personally approved by me."

"Snoop Dogg is one of the most iconic figures in cannabis culture and it's an honour to collaborate with him," commented Bernie Yeung, CEO of Atlas Global. "Consumers love Snoop, and our collective goal is to deliver premium products in all cannabis categories that will consistently exceed consumer expectations."

Atlas Global will selectively source, package, and distribute directly in Canada and through approved distribution partners internationally. All Snoop Dogg branded cannabis products will be launched only in legalized cannabis markets.

About Atlas Global

Atlas Global is a global cannabis company operating in Canada and Israel with expertise across the cannabis value chain, including cultivation, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and pharmacy. Atlas currently distributes to eight countries: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Norway, Spain, and the United Kingdom. In addition to a differentiated product mix, Atlas operates three licensed cannabis facilities - one with EU-GMP and two with GACP and CUMCS certifications - along with five medical pharmacies and one Trading House in Israel. Atlas expects to drive incremental commercial opportunities with an enhanced brand and SKU portfolio, while delivering accretive margin expansion by capitalizing on its strategy - maximize value in delivering quality products to global markets through its vertically integrated supply chain. Learn more by visiting: www.atlasglobalbrands.com

About Snoop Dogg

An Entertainment Industry Mogul, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator. Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and Icon. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in Web 3.0, tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands, food/beverage and cannabis industries.

