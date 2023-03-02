LHYFE: Disclosure of the number of shares and the total number of voting rights as of 28 February 2023

Nantes (France) - 2 March 2023 - 6.00 pm - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 28 February 2023, in compliance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights 2023/02/28 47,900,448 Theoretical voting rights 67,237,348 Exercisable voting rights1 67,200,576

1 Total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights. As of 28 February 2023, 36,772 shares were held in treasury by the company and therefore without voting rights.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group dedicated to the energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects aim to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model allowing the decarbonization of entire sectors of industry and mobility.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first industrial green hydrogen production site in direct connection with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first pilot platform for green hydrogen production at sea.

Lhyfe is present in 11 European countries and has 150 employees at the end of 2022. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations

LHYFE

Maria Pardo Saleme - CFO

maria.pardosaleme@lhyfe.com Financial press relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

