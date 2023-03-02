In its capital markets event in February, Record provided more detail on the progress it is making with its strategy and in particular on its diversification initiatives. This highlighted a range of partnerships to develop new products and, as a result, a promising sales pipeline pointing towards growth and potentially contributing to realisation of the target for FY25 revenue of £60m. Subsequently, signalling a further step in its succession planning, the group has announced that Neil Record, founder of the group in 1983 and currently non-executive chairman, is to retire from his role and the board following the AGM in July. David Morrison has been appointed as chair elect.

