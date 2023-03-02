Anzeige
Reliance Entertainment Studios Private Limited: Amitabh Bachchan to Headline Courtroom Drama 'Section 84'

MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Indian cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan will headline Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama thriller "Section 84."

The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and Saraswati Entertainment in association with Jio Studios.

This film will mark Bachchan and Dasgupta's third collaboration after the critical success of Sony Entertainment Television India's 2014 miniseries "Yudh" and 2016 film "Te3n."

Reliance Entertainment has been active in the distribution space recently, releasing Steven Spielberg's Oscar contender "The Fabelmans" in India, which it also coproduced, and striking a deal for the international distribution of "Faraaz," "Bheed" and "Afwaah" with T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks.

Dasgupta said: "I feel happy, blessed and honored to collaborate with Sir [Bachchan] again. Looking forward to it."

Vivek B. Agrawal, producer, Reliance Entertainment, said: "It's an honor to have Mr. Bachchan on board in our next film and I'm thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in 'Section 84.'"

Sameer Chopra, VP marketing, Reliance Entertainment, said: "We are absolutely delighted to start work on 'Section 84.' Mr. Bachchan's unparalleled superstardom paired with Ribhu's amazing story-telling craft would make 'Section 84' an incredible watch for audiences worldwide."

Jio Studios is a part of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's media empire. Recent credits include Busan 2022 selection "The Storyteller" and "Bhediya," starring Varun Dhawan. The outfit's upcoming 2023 marquee title is Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki," starring Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently white hot at the box office with the global success of "Pathaan."

The last courtroom drama starring Bachchan was Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's "Pink" (2016).

Reliance Entertainment Studios Private Limited, Thursday, March 2, 2023, Press release picture

About Reliance Entertainment:

www.relianceentertainment.com

Reliance Entertainment is one of India's leading film and entertainment company that is engaged in the creation and distribution of content across Films, Streaming, TV, Animation, Gaming, and Digital platforms.

FACEBOOK: @RelianceEntertainment
TWITTER: @RelianceEnt
INSTAGRAM: @reliance.entertainment

Contact: Fatema.Nagree@restudios.co.in | +919326606275

SOURCE: Reliance Entertainment Studios Private Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741727/Amitabh-Bachchan-to-Headline-Courtroom-Drama-Section-84

