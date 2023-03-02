Luxury watch company Rare Watching Holdings exceeded sales expectations at their January auction, selling a rare Patek Philippe Tiffany & Co. watch and other elite timepieces. The company's success demonstrated the continued strength of the luxury market, and they plan to open a new shop soon.

Brooksville, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Luxury watch company Rare Watching Holdings made headlines in the luxury watch industry with its successful January auction, surpassing sales expectations and selling a rare Patek Philippe Tiffany & Co. watch. In addition, the company also sold a Richard Mille Felipe Massa watch, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Calendar watch, and a Patek Philippe 40th Anniversary watch, all of which were purchased by Sir Snow, a rumoured crypto whale.

The January auction attracted some of the most elite collectors in the high-net-worth community, with clients required to hold at least a million dollars in watches or show a seven-figure net worth. Rare Watching Holdings' total sales for the month of January exceeded expectations, demonstrating the continued strength of the luxury market, despite the challenges posed by the current economic climate.

The sale of the Patek Philippe Tiffany & Co. watch to Sir Snow, as well as the purchases of the Richard Mille Felipe Massa, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Calendar watches and Patek Philippe 40th Anniversary watches added to the company's mystique and further established Rare Watching Holdings as a major player in the luxury watch industry. The company plans to open a new shop in the coming months, which will be an exciting development for luxury watch enthusiasts eager to explore the company's collection.

