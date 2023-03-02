Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023
WKN: 883121 ISIN: US7475251036 
02.03.23
21:38 Uhr
117,00 Euro
+1,08
+0,93 %
ACCESSWIRE
02.03.2023 | 22:02
Qualcomm: 12,000 Women Supported in Vietnam & Indonesia: WEAVE's Achievements

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Qualcomm

Originally published by the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women

Our WEAVE project ran in Indonesia and Vietnam in 2020 and 2021. Through WEAVE, we delivered mobile learning and online training and mentoring to bring entrepreneurial skills, confidence and support to over 12,000 women entrepreneurs.

WEAVE ran from May 2020 to November 2021, and comprised the delivery of several of four of our programmes: HerVenture, our mobile business skills app, Road to Growth, an online business management training programme, Mentoring Women in Business, which provides professional mentoring to women entrepreneurs, and a pilot of our leadership and influencing skills training, which has since evolved into its own programme: Road to Leadership.

Continue reading here

Qualcomm, Thursday, March 2, 2023, Press release picture

I

Image courtesy of CherieBlairFoundation.org

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741763/12000-Women-Supported-in-Vietnam-Indonesia-WEAVEs-Achievements

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
