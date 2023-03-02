Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
WKN: A2DQUZ ISIN: US9630257056 
München
02.03.23
08:00 Uhr
1,455 Euro
+0,024
+1,65 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
02.03.2023
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces The Release of its Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial and Operating Results

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) ("WHLR" or the "Company") announced today that it has reported its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2022 on Form 10-K. In addition, the Company has posted supplemental information to its website regarding WHLR's financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Both the Form 10-K and the supplemental information can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations page at https://ir.whlr.us/.

Contact

Investor Relations (757) 627-9088
Email: investorrelations@whlr.us

ABOUT WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. For more information on the Company, please visit www.whlr.us.

SOURCE: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741711/Wheeler-Real-Estate-Investment-Trust-Inc-Announces-The-Release-of-its-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-End-2022-Financial-and-Operating-Results

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
