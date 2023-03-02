Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 2 mars/March 2023) - NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (the Issuer), currently halted pending a fundamental change review pursuant to CSE Policy, has completed a share consolidation on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every thirty (30) pre-consolidated common shares.

The consolidated shares have not been approved for trading on the CSE, and the Exchange has not reviewed or approved the fundamental change transaction contemplated by the Issuer. Trading in the consolidated shares will not commence unless and until the Issuer is approved for listing.

_________________________________

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (l'Émetteur), actuellement interrompue dans l'attente d'un examen de changement fondamental conformément à la politique du CSE, a réalisé un regroupement d'actions sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-regroupée pour trente (30) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

Les actions consolidées n'ont pas été approuvées pour la négociation sur le CSE, et la Bourse n'a pas examiné ni approuvé la transaction de changement fondamental envisagée par l'émetteur. La négociation des actions regroupées ne commencera pas tant que l'Émetteur n'aura pas été approuvé pour cotation.

Symbol/Symbole : NEON Ratio/Rapport : 1 Old to 30 New/1 Ancien à 30 Nouveau Record Date/Date d'enregistrement : le 25 JAN 2023 Effective Date/Date effective : le 24 JAN 2023 NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 64051V 40 2 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 64051V 40 2 9 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 64051V303/CA64051V3039



If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com