Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912029 ISIN: US31428X1063 Ticker-Symbol: FDX 
Tradegate
02.03.23
20:54 Uhr
194,20 Euro
+2,56
+1,34 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
194,88195,6623:00
194,80195,6022:00
ACCESSWIRE
02.03.2023 | 23:26
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx Corporation: Celebrating Black History Month All Year Long at FedEx

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / FedEx Corporation

We're glad to have such a beautifully diverse FedEx team and eager to celebrate Black History Month with them in mind. We aim to help deliver a future of social equality by supporting organizations doing important work in the community. Happy Black History Month.

FedEx Corporation, Thursday, March 2, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741802/Celebrating-Black-History-Month-All-Year-Long-at-FedEx

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.