FedEx Corporation: Celebrating Black History Month All Year Long at FedEx

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / FedEx Corporation



We're glad to have such a beautifully diverse FedEx team and eager to celebrate Black History Month with them in mind. We aim to help deliver a future of social equality by supporting organizations doing important work in the community. Happy Black History Month.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741802/Celebrating-Black-History-Month-All-Year-Long-at-FedEx