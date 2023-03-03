

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 3.4 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday.



That was lower than expectations for an annual gain of 4.2 percent and was down from 4.4 percent in January.



Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, was up 3.3 percent on year - in line with forecasts and down from 4.3 percent in the previous month.



