Das Instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMSC ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.03.2023The instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMSC ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2023Das Instrument 7UT CA98980P1027 ZOGLOS INCREDIBLE FOOD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2023The instrument 7UT CA98980P1027 ZOGLOS INCREDIBLE FOOD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.03.2023Das Instrument A6X SE0005250719 AXICHEM AB A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2023The instrument A6X SE0005250719 AXICHEM AB A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.03.2023Das Instrument 35V US91822M1062 VEON LTD ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.03.2023The instrument 35V US91822M1062 VEON LTD ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2023Das Instrument OVW GB0007990962 SHAFTESBURY PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.03.2023The instrument OVW GB0007990962 SHAFTESBURY PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2023Das Instrument 646 CA0976922066 BOLT METALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.03.2023The instrument 646 CA0976922066 BOLT METALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2023Das Instrument XQJ US16941T1043 CHINA PHARMA HLDGS DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.03.2023The instrument XQJ US16941T1043 CHINA PHARMA HLDGS DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2023Das Instrument 1IC SE0001279142 IMPACT COAT. AB SK-,125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.03.2023The instrument 1IC SE0001279142 IMPACT COAT. AB SK-,125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2023