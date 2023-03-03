The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 03.03.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 03.03.2023
Aktien
CA5471532054 Love Pharma Inc.
CA74739M1041 Q Battery Metals Corp.
CA98979D1024 Zoglos Food Corp.
Anleihen/ETF
1 US194162AQ62 Colgate-Palmolive Co.
2 XS2596045752 Slovenska Izvozna in Razvojna Banka d.d.
3 XS2595379590 Bank of England [The Governor and Company of the]
4 ES0001352626 Junta de Galicia
5 XS2595650222 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
6 US04636NAH61 AstraZeneca Finance LLC
7 DE000A161RR8 Bayerische Landesbodenkreditanstalt
8 DE000DD5A2K2 DZ BANK AG
9 USG0086CAD59 Adient Global Holdings Ltd.
10 US04636NAF06 AstraZeneca Finance LLC
11 US04636NAG88 AstraZeneca Finance LLC
12 DE000HLB4546 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
13 DE000HLB45Q6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
14 DE000HLB7CV2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
15 XS2595417945 McDonald's Corp.
16 XS2595028536 Morgan Stanley
17 DE000NRW0N26 Nordrhein-Westfalen, Land
18 BE0002925064 Proximus S.A.
19 LU2572256662 AIS Amundi PEA Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF
20 LU2572257041 AIS Amundi Shortdax Daily (-1X) Inverse UCITS ETF
21 LU2572256829 AIS Amundi German Bund Daily -1x Invers UCITS ETF
