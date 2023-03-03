DAS Solar signs contract with Munich Re and WTW to guarantee module performance

QUZHOU, China, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 20, 2023, DAS Solar announced its collaboration with Munich Re Green Tech Solutions Team (hereinafter, "Munich Re) and Willis insurance broker Power and New Energy Team on PV Module Warranty Insurance. DAS Solar 2023 PV module production sold regionally and internationally will be protected under the insurance by Munich Re and it's primary insurance partner.





As the reinsurance market leader, Munich Re's policy acts as a strong backbone to DAS Solar PV module and enhances the credibility of the company. To match with international PV warranty requirements, Munich Re's PV Module Warranty Policy offers a 25-year warranty for single-glass modules and a 30-year warranty for dual-glass module. The product and performance warranty risks for the whole life cycle will be largely transferred to this insurance policy.

Kollsman Chan, Deputy Director of Munich Re, stressed that Munich Re cares about the manufacturers' quality, who actually avoided offering a policy to manufacturers of poor quality control thorough risk assessment and factory auditing. DAS Solar passed the assessment demonstrated their dedication to high quality products and adopting only trust-worthy technology. Kollsman wished that DAS Solar will achieve commercial success through the collaboration with Munich Re.

"As one of the earliest insurance brokers to establish a new energy department," said Lv Yuxiang, Director of Willis Insurance Brokers, "Willis mainly serves first-tier PV brands and is Munich Re's largest partners in China. In recent years, with the rapid development of the photovoltaic industry, DAS Solar has become a new top-tier brand in the photovoltaic industry in four years. I hope we can enhance DAS Solar's brand influence in the global market through this three-way cooperation.

Vincent Cao, Senior Vice President of DAS Solar said, "with Munich Re as a risk transfer partner for this year, DAS Solar can dedicate more resources to improve our products and services. Both DAS Solar regional and international clients will gain the insurance benefits brought by Munich Re." In the future, DAS Solar will continue to expanding footprint and developing more high-quality and high-efficiency PV products to support international clients.

