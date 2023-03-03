

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Bumble Inc. (BMBL) announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 13.75 million shares of Bumble's Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. and its founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd, at a price of $22.80 per share.



Blackstone has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.06 million shares of Bumble's Class A common stock.



The offering is expected to close on March 8, 2023.



Bumble said it is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale.



Bumble noted that it will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than the underwriting discounts.



