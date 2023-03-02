TWC Enterprises Limited Announces 2022 Year End Results and Eligible Dividend

KING CITY, Ontario, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(in thousands of dollars except per share amounts)

Three months ended Year ended December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

Net earnings 4,245 61,963 18,666

89,647 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.17 2.52 0.76 3.64





Operating Data

Three months ended Year ended December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members 15,417 15,545 Championship rounds - Canada 150,000 198,000 1,177,000 1,191,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses - Canada 37.5 39.5 18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses - Canada 2.0 2.0 Championship rounds - U.S. 70,000 68,000 269,000 261,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses - U.S. 8.0 8.0





The following is an analysis of net earnings:

Year Ended Year Ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Operating revenue $ 186,512 $ 174,013 Direct operating expenses (1) 137,936 121,601 Net operating income (1) 48,576 52,412 Amortization of membership fees 4,294 4,404 Depreciation and amortization (17,856 ) (19,440 ) Interest, net and investment income 806 (1,204 ) Other items (7,998 ) 74,763 Income taxes (9,156 ) (21,288 ) Net earnings $ 18,666 $ 89,647





The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

Year Ended Year Ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 48,521 $ 54,660 US golf club operations (2022 - US $2,940,000; 2021 - US $1,854,000) 3,742 2,354 Corporate and other - including Highland Gate (3,687 ) (4,602 ) Net operating income (1) $ 48,576 $ 52,412





Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

Year Ended Year Ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Annual dues $ 68,105 $ 62,460 Golf 44,594 45,599 Corporate events 7,850 3,542 Food and beverage 31,057 19,400 Merchandise 13,547 11,647 Real estate sales 15,811 26,572 Rooms and other 5,548 4,793 $ 186,512 $ 174,013





Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

Year Ended Year Ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Operating cost of sales $ 18,686 $ 14,543 Real estate cost of sales 16,394 28,338 Labour and employee benefits 60,927 44,387 Utilities 7,707 5,908 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,616 4,574 Property taxes 3,116 2,251 Repairs and maintenance 5,150 4,051 Insurance 3,650 3,103 Turf operating expenses 4,312 3,953 Fuel and oil 1,746 1,233 Other operating expenses 10,632 9,260 Direct Operating Expenses (1) $ 137,936 $ 121,601

2022 Consolidated Highlights

Operating revenue increased 7.2% to $186,512,000 in 2022 from $174,013,000 in 2021 due to less COVID-19 operating restrictions in 2022, allowing the Company to operate on a more normal pace. Canadian annual dues revenue increased to $61,521,000 in 2022 from $56,508,000 in 2021 due to an increase in members. This was offset by the fact that ClubLink did not operate the 36 hole Bond Head leased property in 2022.

Direct operating expenses increased 13.4% to $137,936,000 in 2022 from $121,601,000 in 2021 due to the fact that certain activities were reduced in 2021 due to lockdowns and restrictions. Revenue has been more normalized in 2022 and so have expenses. Higher than normal inflation is also impacting most expense categories.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment decreased 11.2% to $48,521,000 in 2022 from $54,660,000 in 2021 as a result of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy received in 2021.

Interest, net and investment income changed to income of $806,000 in 2022 from an expense of $1,204,000 in 2021 due to a decrease in borrowings and an increase in distributions from the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT. The Company paid off several non-revolving mortgages in advance of their due dates resulting in an expense of $2,604,000 which includes prepayment penalties and other costs.

Other items consist of the following loss (income) items:

Year Ended Year Ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment $ 376 $ 40,304 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment in marketable securities (15,754 ) 30,360 Gain on real estate fund investments 6,356 9,311 Insurance proceeds 580 3,812 Equity income from investments in joint ventures 457 1,270 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 247 (207 ) Glen Abbey redevelopment charge - (9,785 ) Other (260 ) (302 ) Other items $ (7,998 ) $ 74,763



On October 8, 2021, the Company sold Heron Bay Golf Club in Florida for net proceeds of $40,235,000 (US$31,736,000). A gain of $39,425,000 (US$31,661,000) was recorded on this sale. This represents the vast majority of the total gain on property, plant and equipment recorded for 2021.

At December 31, 2022, the Company recorded unrealized losses of $15,754,000 on its investment in marketable securities (December 31, 2021 - gain of $30,360,000). This loss is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT. The Company also recorded gains of $6,356,000 (December 31, 2021 - $9,311,000) on real estate fund investments in relation to Florida and southeastern US real estate.

The exchange rate used for translating US denominated assets has changed from 1.2678 at December 31, 2021 to 1.3544 at December 31, 2022. This has resulted in a foreign exchange gain of $247,000 in 2022 on the translation of the Company's US denominated financial instruments.

Net earnings decreased to $18,666,000 in 2022 from $89,647,000 in 2021 due to the change in other items as described above. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased to 76 cents per share in 2022, compared to $3.64 in 2021.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company's operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company's business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue - direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company's operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit's ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible dividend of 5 cents per common share to be paid on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as at March 15, 2023.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, "ClubLink One Membership More Golf." TWC is Canada's largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 45.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.0 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including two managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

