

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Friday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's foreign trade data for January. Exports are forecast to rebound 1.5 percent on month and imports to gain 2.0 percent in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the U.S. dollar, it held steady against the pound, the Swiss franc and the yen.



The euro was worth 0.8862 against the pound, 0.9978 against the Swiss franc, 1.0620 against the U.S. dollar and 144.87 against the yen at 1:55 am ET.



