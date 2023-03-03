

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Energy major Equinor ASA (EQNR), said on Friday that its subsidiary Equinor UK Limited has inked a deal to buy Suncor Energy UK Limited, for $850 million.



Philippe Mathieu, Executive Vice President for Exploration and Production International, said: 'This transaction is in line with Equinor's strategy of optimizing our oil & gas portfolio and deepening in our core countries. We are building on our longstanding position as a broad energy partner to the UK, strengthening our position as a reliable energy provider in Europe.'



The acquisition will add around 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in equity share in 2023 and create synergies with Equinor's existing operations.



The transaction includes a non-operated 29.89 percent interest in the producing Buzzard oil field, an additional operated 40 percent interest in the Rosebank development.



Equinor supplied an equivalent of 29 percent of the UK's total natural gas requirement in 2022.



