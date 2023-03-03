Altitude Recovery Community, a luxury drug and alcohol detox and rehab center, is expanding its services with a new 6-person facility in Camarillo, California, which will work in conjunction with the existing facility to provide addiction treatment services to individuals struggling with addiction.

Located in beautiful Camarillo, Altitude Recovery Community is a fully licensed and accredited addiction treatment center that provides personalized and evidence-based care to individuals seeking to overcome drug and alcohol addiction. With a focus on holistic and individualized treatment, their expert staff, led by CEO Riley Collins and Managing Partner Howard Snyder, provide 24/7 support and guidance to help individuals overcome addiction and regain their lives.

Altitude Recovery Community believes that addiction (bot substance use disorder and co-occurring disorders) is a disease that affects individuals both physically and emotionally. As such, their comprehensive addiction treatment programs focus on addressing the underlying physical, emotional, and spiritual issues that contribute to addiction. Each patient receives a personalized treatment plan at the luxury rehab center that is tailored to their specific needs and goals, helping them achieve lasting recovery.

"Understand that every individual is unique, and that's why Altitude works with patients to create an individualized treatment plan that's designed specifically for them," said Collins. "The goal is to make sure that patients have the best possible chance of success in their recovery journey."

During a recent feature on the Local Leader TV podcast, where Collins and Snyder announced the opening of the new location, they discussed the importance of personalized treatment plans for overcoming addiction. "The core belief at Altitude Recovery Community is that every individual has unique needs, and one must work to create a customized treatment plan that addresses those needs," said Collins. The full interview is available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfZDv_a9Bxg

Altitude Recovery Community offers a range of services, including luxury inpatient drug rehab, alcohol addiction treatment, alcohol detox programs, and mental health treatment. Their dual diagnosis treatment programs provide comprehensive care for those struggling with co-occurring mental health disorders and addiction.

"Addiction is a complex disease that requires a comprehensive approach," said Snyder. "Altitude Recovery Community's team of experienced professionals is dedicated to helping individuals achieve long-term recovery from addiction, and offer a wide range of services that can be tailored to each patient's unique needs."

At Altitude Recovery Community, patients receive evidence-based treatments, including cognitive-behavioral therapy, individual and group therapy, family therapy, and more. The center also offers a range of holistic therapies, such as mindfulness and meditation, yoga, and acupuncture, which can help individuals heal physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

Altitude Recovery Community is dedicated to helping individuals achieve long-term recovery from addiction and improve their overall health and wellbeing, not just short term recovery. More information is at their website, below.

In addition to its comprehensive addiction treatment services, Altitude Recovery Community is known for its luxurious facilities, which provide a comfortable and serene environment for patients to focus on their recovery. The center's Camarillo facility features six private bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom, as well as common areas for relaxation and recreation. The facility is located in a quiet residential neighborhood, providing a peaceful and secluded setting for recovery.

"The environment in which patients receive addiction treatment is critical to their success," said Snyder on the podcast. "That's why the facility designed to be both luxurious and peaceful, providing a tranquil and supportive environment for patients to focus on their recovery."

Altitude Recovery Community has recently expanded its facilities to meet the growing demand for its addiction treatment services. The new facility is also located in Camarillo and features 6 additional bedrooms, a large communal kitchen, and plenty of outdoor space for relaxation and recreation.

"Altitude Recovery Community seeks to provide the highest quality addiction treatment services, andis always improving and enhancing the programs to better meet the needs of patients," said Snyder.

Collins, who once struggled with addiction himself, went on to say that, "the Altitude Recovery Community staff is committed to providing the highest level of care to help individuals achieve lasting recovery from addiction."

Altitude Recovery Community's addiction treatment programs are also designed to help patients transition to a life of sobriety after they leave the facilities. They offer aftercare services, such as support groups and individual therapy, to help patients maintain their sobriety and continue to grow in their recovery.

"Altitude's commitment to patients doesn't end when they leave the facilities," said Snyder. "The goal is to help them maintain their sobriety and continue to grow in their recovery, and that's why offering a range of aftercare services to support them on their journey is important."

Altitude Recovery Community is proud to be a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Camarillo and across the country. They are committed to providing the highest level of care to individuals struggling with addiction, and believe that every individual deserves the opportunity to live a healthy and fulfilling life, free from the constraints of addiction. More information can be found by visiting their website, https://altituderecovery.com.

