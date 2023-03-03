Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 2
[03.03.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.03.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,579,000.00
|EUR
|0
|210,591,367.58
|8.5679
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.03.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|871,417.53
|86.4502
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.03.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,106,828.59
|100.5157
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.03.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|139,602.00
|USD
|0
|15,043,933.67
|107.763
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.03.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,529,474.61
|105.845
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.03.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|94,901.00
|EUR
|0
|9,813,576.92
|103.4086
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.03.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|51,049.00
|CHF
|0
|5,018,226.92
|98.3022
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.03.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,218,312.45
|9.0498
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.03.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,990,380.00
|USD
|0
|29,686,037.65
|9.9272
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.03.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,334,603.92
|9.8354