

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2022 return before taxation was 142.14 million pounds, down from last year's 204.87 million pounds.



Return attributable to equity shareholders fell to 134.72 million pounds from 198.11 million pounds a year ago. Return per Ordinary share was 107.5 pence, down from prior year's 154.8 pence.



Revenue return per share was 60.1 pence, up 16.3 percent from 51.7 pence in the previous year.



Income for the year grew to 88.75 million pounds from last year's 78.74 million pounds.



Further, the company said its Board is now recommending an increased final dividend of 20.0p per Ordinary 25p share, higher than last year's final dividend of 19.0p.



Total Ordinary dividends for the year will amount to 56.0p, an increase over the previous year of 1.8 percent.



If approved at the Annual General Meeting, this final dividend will be paid on May 5 to holders of Ordinary 25p shares on the register on April 11.



