FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 261.6114
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63645
CODE: ACWL LN
ISIN: LU1829220133
