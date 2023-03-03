DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.4146

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28691225

CODE: NASL LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

ISIN: LU1829221024

March 03, 2023 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)