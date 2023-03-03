DJ Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.716
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 204507
CODE: GOUD LN
ISIN: LU2099288503
