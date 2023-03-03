DJ Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 6.8735

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22143391

CODE: EART LN

ISIN: LU2356220926

