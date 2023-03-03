

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Friday as U.S. rate hike worries eased and data showed German exports rose by more than expected in January on robust U.S. and U.K. demand.



Exports rose 2.1 percent while imports fell by 3.4 percent versus December.



The benchmark DAX was up 104 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,432 after gaining 0.2 percent the previous day.



Q.beyond shares jumped 3 percent. The cloud and ICT provider announced preliminary results for 2022, reporting 11 percent increase in revenues to 173.0 million euros.



Airline Lufthansa soared 5.5 percent after it swung to a full-year operating profit and flagged further gains in 2023.



Schaeffler edged down slightly after announcing the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in ECO-Adapt SAS.



