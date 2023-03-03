Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock jetzt haarscharf vor ultimativem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG ISIN: SE0002480442 Ticker-Symbol: 9EE 
München
03.03.23
08:03 Uhr
3,425 Euro
+0,040
+1,18 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.03.2023 | 11:18
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zinzino Ab (publ): Preliminary Sales Report February 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 24%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23 % and amounted to SEK 109.6 (89.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 34 % and amounted to SEK 8.7 (6.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 24 % to SEK 118.3 (95.5) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - February 2023 increased by 21% to SEK 247.7 (204.5) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

23-Feb

22-Feb

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

23.2

21.5

8 %

46.7

47.5

-2 %

Central Europe

26.9

18.5

45 %

55.4

36.9

50 %

East Europe

25.2

23.3

8 %

58.0

52.0

12 %

South & West Europe

14.4

11.2

29 %

30.3

23.3

30 %

The Baltics

6.0

5.2

15 %

13.4

11.6

16 %

North America

6.5

4.3

51 %

12.8

8.7

47 %

Asia-Pacific

6.4

4.6

39 %

10.9

10.3

6 %

Africa

1.0

0.4

150 %

2.4

0.8

200 %

Zinzino

109.6

89.0

23 %

229.9

191.1

20 %

Faun Pharma

8.7

6.5

34 %

17.8

13.4

33 %

Zinzino Group

118.3

95.5

24 %

247.7

204.5

21 %

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
  • Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3727085/1889469.pdf

2302 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-february-2023-301761955.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.