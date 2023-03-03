Zinzino Ab (publ): Preliminary Sales Report February 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 24%, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23 % and amounted to SEK 109.6 (89.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 34 % and amounted to SEK 8.7 (6.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 24 % to SEK 118.3 (95.5) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - February 2023 increased by 21% to SEK 247.7 (204.5) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
23-Feb
22-Feb
Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
Change
The Nordics
23.2
21.5
8 %
46.7
47.5
-2 %
Central Europe
26.9
18.5
45 %
55.4
36.9
50 %
East Europe
25.2
23.3
8 %
58.0
52.0
12 %
South & West Europe
14.4
11.2
29 %
30.3
23.3
30 %
The Baltics
6.0
5.2
15 %
13.4
11.6
16 %
North America
6.5
4.3
51 %
12.8
8.7
47 %
Asia-Pacific
6.4
4.6
39 %
10.9
10.3
6 %
Africa
1.0
0.4
150 %
2.4
0.8
200 %
Zinzino
109.6
89.0
23 %
229.9
191.1
20 %
Faun Pharma
8.7
6.5
34 %
17.8
13.4
33 %
Zinzino Group
118.3
95.5
24 %
247.7
204.5
21 %
Countries in regions:
- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
- Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
