Zinzino Ab (publ): Preliminary Sales Report February 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 24%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23 % and amounted to SEK 109.6 (89.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 34 % and amounted to SEK 8.7 (6.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 24 % to SEK 118.3 (95.5) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - February 2023 increased by 21% to SEK 247.7 (204.5) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 23-Feb 22-Feb Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change The Nordics 23.2 21.5 8 % 46.7 47.5 -2 % Central Europe 26.9 18.5 45 % 55.4 36.9 50 % East Europe 25.2 23.3 8 % 58.0 52.0 12 % South & West Europe 14.4 11.2 29 % 30.3 23.3 30 % The Baltics 6.0 5.2 15 % 13.4 11.6 16 % North America 6.5 4.3 51 % 12.8 8.7 47 % Asia-Pacific 6.4 4.6 39 % 10.9 10.3 6 % Africa 1.0 0.4 150 % 2.4 0.8 200 % Zinzino 109.6 89.0 23 % 229.9 191.1 20 % Faun Pharma 8.7 6.5 34 % 17.8 13.4 33 % Zinzino Group 118.3 95.5 24 % 247.7 204.5 21 %

Countries in regions:

The Nordics: Denmark , Faroe Island, Finland , Iceland , Norway , Sweden

, Faroe Island, , , , Central Europe : Austria , Germany , Switzerland

: , , East Europe : Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , Poland , Romania

: , , , , South & West Europe : Cyprus , France , Greece , Italy , Luxembourg , Malta , Netherlands , Slovenia , Spain , United Kingdom , Belgium , Ireland

: , , , , , , , , , , , The Baltics: Estonia , Latvia , Lithuania

, , North America : Canada , USA

: , Asia-Pacific : Australia , Hong Kong , India , Malaysia , Singapore , Taiwan , Thailand

: , , , , , , Africa : South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3727085/1889469.pdf 2302 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-february-2023-301761955.html