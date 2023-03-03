Listing of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-03-03 11:52 CET -- On March 3, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS and to list its 5,747,261 additional shares in Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, 5,747,261 additional shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS will be listed on Monday, March 6, 2023 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 10,819,796 shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund (ISIN: EE3100127242) will be traded under the trading code EFT1T on or about March 6, 2023. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.