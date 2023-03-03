Anzeige
Freitag, 03.03.2023
03.03.2023
Alphawave Semi Opens Ottawa Office, Expanding Canadian Presence and Technical Leadership

New office includes extensive laboratory space to accelerate company's technical leadership in high-speed connectivity

LONDON and TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, today announced the opening of its latest office in Ottawa, Ontario.

awavesemi.com

Located in the Kanata North technology park, the new office provides more than 20,000 square feet of working space with over 4,000 square feet of laboratory space for its controller, SerDes, and optical engineering teams. The new site, which was announced in July last year, will allow Alphawave Semi engineering teams to effectively test and unveil the next generation of connectivity technologies.

"Alphawave Semi has experienced extraordinary growth, and has established a significant presence in North America," said Tony Pialis, CEO and co-founder of Alphawave Semi. "As a vertically-integrated semiconductor company, this new office and laboratory space will ensure that we continue serving our global customers with our industry-leading connectivity IP and silicon solutions, thanks to the capabilities this new space offers our engineers."

The office hosts ergonomic workspaces for all employees, a quiet room for mediation and prayers, collaborative spaces, and training rooms for onsite professional development. Creating dedicated spaces that support the company's diverse employee base was paramount when designing this latest office, and follows Alphawave Semi's recent accolade as a Great Place to Work®.

The Ottawa office is Alphawave Semi's newest location, with another office under construction in Pune, India. Alphawave Semi has over 700 employees in seven countries worldwide.

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.

Gravitate PR for Alphawave Semi, alphawave@gravitatepr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014934/Alphawave_Semi_Alphawave_Semi_Opens_Ottawa_Office__Expanding_Can.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alphawave-semi-opens-ottawa-office-expanding-canadian-presence-and-technical-leadership-301761699.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
