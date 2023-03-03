Springfield, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A), announced that it has reached an agreement with an arm's length creditor to convert CAD$107,548.05 of accounts payable debt for common shares at a conversion price of $0.011 per share for a total of 9,777,095 shares with the statutory four-month hold. Once the treasury direction documents are processed, this conversion will bring the total share count up to 139,704,089 total shares issued. This conversion was made at the 20-day VWAP, which was approved by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) as price protection and expires on March 20, 2023.

