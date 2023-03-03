

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch banking major ING Group (ING) announced Friday that its Supervisory Board intends to elect Karl Guha as its chairman effective July 1, 2023. He will succeed Hans Wijers, who will retire from the Board as of that date.



ING will propose to appoint Karl Guha to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 24. Upon decision by the AGM, the appointment will be effective as of the end of the AGM.



Guha has more than 30 years of experience in international banking. He started his career in 1989 at ABN Amro, where he held various positions until 2008. From 2008 to 2013 he served as Group Chief Risk Officer at Unicredit. From 2013 to 2021, he was Chairman of the Managing Board and CEO at Van Lanschot Kempen.



He is currently a non-executive director at SHV Holdings and a senior advisor at Goldman Sachs and McKinsey.



In Amsterdam, ING shares were trading at 13.31 euros, up 1.28 percent.



