Freitag, 03.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock jetzt haarscharf vor ultimativem Ausbruch?
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, March 3

3 March 2023

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 28 February 2023 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets

Marwyn Value Investors 0.022

Unbound Group 0.002

Worsley Investors 0.070

Contact for queries:

Name: Smita Amin

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 836347

