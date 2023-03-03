FLSmidth A/S: Trading in FLSmidth shares by board members, executives and associated persons

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 8-2023

3 March 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark

The enclosed notifications are pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 transactions related to shares in FLSmidth made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in FLSmidth and/or persons closely associated with them.

The transactions reflect restricted shares allocated to Group CEO, Mikko Keto and Group CFO, Roland M. Andersen (refer Company Announcement No. 7-2023). See the transactions in the attached PDF documents.





Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com

Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact.

MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

Attachments