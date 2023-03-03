Anzeige
Freitag, 03.03.2023

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, March 3

03 March 2023

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of February 2023, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC did not repurchase any ordinary shares into Treasury or for cancellation.

No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 28 February 2023, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC's issued share capital consisted of 571,054,480 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 79,658,165 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is 491,396,315.

The above figure (491,396,315) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Rachel Orebote

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834 547

