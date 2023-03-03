DJ Giddy Wallet Announces First-Ever Autogas Feature for Polygon

Polygon users no longer need MATIC to pay for gas

Salt Lake City, Utah | March 03, 2023 12:26 AM Eastern Standard Time

Today, Giddy is introducing the ability to pay for gas with USDC stablecoin or the GIDDY token on Polygon. Gas can also still be paid with MATIC. This update will allow users to purchase, transfer, hold, and track their positions for a wide range of the most widely-used digital tokens on Polygon. Multi-coin support will also begin within Giddy's app on the Polygon Network.

With this launch, Giddy becomes the first digital wallet to provide users options to perform transactions on Polygon without keeping MATIC in their balance. This is a significant step forward for the Polygon ecosystem, because it provides more options and greater accessibility for clients that regularly use Giddy's wallet.

Eric Parker, co-founder and CEO of Giddy said: "We're so excited to share this milestone with everyone. By not having to hold native tokens to pay for gas, both new and experienced crypto users can enjoy a much more seamless experience with Web3. We're proud to be the first crypto wallet to deploy this feature to Polygon, and we believe 'Autogas' will become an industry standard in the not so distant future."

The Next Evolution of DeFi is Coming

Notably, Giddy began operations in early 2021 and was launched to offer secure and frictionless DeFi access to a diverse group of users, enabling crypto traders to benefit from the next evolution of blockchain and cryptocurrency tech. After surpassing 100,000 users on the waitlist, Giddy launched on Google Play on Android and the App Store on iOS in January of 2023.

The platform began to introduce services by helping clients tap into the lucrative rewards of decentralized finance (DeFi). However, the team quickly realized that the available tools were limited, and the knowledge barriers were too difficult for many new traders to overcome. That's why the team has been working to address these challenges with a robust and intuitive mobile app.

It's worth noting that Giddy's business and technology structure prevent FTX-like catastrophes as they are not a custodian of customer funds. Giddy is a software provider that allows users to manage a self-custody cryptocurrency wallet where users own their keys, and by extension, truly own their funds.

The team believes staying true to the principles upon which DeFi was built - permissionless, trustless, decentralized tech - will position them to strategically capitalize on the growing demand for safe and easy to use self-custody crypto wallets.

About Giddy

Giddy is on a mission to make decentralized finance accessible to all. With Giddy, people can buy, send, receive, and earn rewards from their crypto assets in a safe and easy-to-use mobile application.

Giddy is the first self-custody crypto wallet to offer a recoverable private key, easy fiat onramp and offramp, and single-tap staking, all from a single app.

Founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Eric and Ethan Parker, Giddy has raised over USD8M in funding from investors. Learn more at https://giddy.co/

