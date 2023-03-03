Anzeige
03.03.2023 | 13:46
Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for March 2023 - May 2023

Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for March 2023 - May
2023: 


 Auction   Payment   Redemption Currenc  Maturity      Issue    
  date    date    date     y    (days)             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2023-03-06 2023-03-08  2027-07-13  EUR    1588    LT0000650087 tap 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2023-03-13 2023-03-20  2032-06-01  EUR    3361      Eurobonds   
                               XS2487342649 tap 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2023-03-20 2023-03-22  2025-08-04  EUR     866    LT0000630097 tap 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2023-03-27 2023-03-29  2029-12-15  EUR    2453    LT0000670069 tap 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2023-04-03 2023-04-05  2027-07-13  EUR    1560    LT0000650087 tap 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2023-04-11 2023-04-18    -     EUR     -      Eurobonds tap  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2023-04-17 2023-04-19  2025-08-04  EUR     838    LT0000630097 tap 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2023-04-24 2023-04-26  2029-12-15  EUR    2425    LT0000670069 tap 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2023-05-02 2023-05-04  2025-08-04  EUR     823    LT0000630097 tap 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2023-05-08 2023-05-10  2029-12-15  EUR    2411    LT0000670069 tap 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2023-05-15 2023-05-17  2027-07-13  EUR    1518    LT0000650087 tap 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2023-05-22 2023-05-24  2025-08-04  EUR     803    LT0000630097 tap 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2023-05-29 2023-05-31  2029-12-15  EUR    2390    LT0000670069 tap 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every
debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before
every auction date. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
