Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for March 2023 - May 2023: Auction Payment Redemption Currenc Maturity Issue date date date y (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-03-06 2023-03-08 2027-07-13 EUR 1588 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-03-13 2023-03-20 2032-06-01 EUR 3361 Eurobonds XS2487342649 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-03-20 2023-03-22 2025-08-04 EUR 866 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-03-27 2023-03-29 2029-12-15 EUR 2453 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-04-03 2023-04-05 2027-07-13 EUR 1560 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-04-11 2023-04-18 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-04-17 2023-04-19 2025-08-04 EUR 838 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-04-24 2023-04-26 2029-12-15 EUR 2425 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-05-02 2023-05-04 2025-08-04 EUR 823 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-05-08 2023-05-10 2029-12-15 EUR 2411 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-05-15 2023-05-17 2027-07-13 EUR 1518 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-05-22 2023-05-24 2025-08-04 EUR 803 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-05-29 2023-05-31 2029-12-15 EUR 2390 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.