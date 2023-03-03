Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Notice of Separate Adjourned Senior Noteholder Meetings
PR Newswire
London, March 3
3 March 2023
Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc (the "Company") - 213800TYJHGB1ONUQ252
Notice of Separate Adjourned Senior Noteholder Meetings
This Notice is important and requires the immediate attention of senior noteholders and available on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015537/FRESH_plc___Notice_of_Adjourned_Meetings_3_March_2023.pdf
For further information please contact:
Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc
Bastion House
6th Floor
140 London Wall
London EC2Y 5DN
spvservices@apexgroup.com