Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Notice of Separate Adjourned Senior Noteholder Meetings

3 March 2023

Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc (the "Company") - 213800TYJHGB1ONUQ252

Notice of Separate Adjourned Senior Noteholder Meetings

This Notice is important and requires the immediate attention of senior noteholders and available on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015537/FRESH_plc___Notice_of_Adjourned_Meetings_3_March_2023.pdf

For further information please contact:

Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc

Bastion House

6th Floor

140 London Wall

London EC2Y 5DN

spvservices@apexgroup.com