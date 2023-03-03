Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock jetzt haarscharf vor ultimativem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2023 | 14:24
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Notice of Separate Adjourned Senior Noteholder Meetings

Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Notice of Separate Adjourned Senior Noteholder Meetings

PR Newswire

London, March 3

3 March 2023

Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc (the "Company") - 213800TYJHGB1ONUQ252

Notice of Separate Adjourned Senior Noteholder Meetings

This Notice is important and requires the immediate attention of senior noteholders and available on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015537/FRESH_plc___Notice_of_Adjourned_Meetings_3_March_2023.pdf

For further information please contact:

Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc
Bastion House
6th Floor
140 London Wall
London EC2Y 5DN

spvservices@apexgroup.com

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.