Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock jetzt haarscharf vor ultimativem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.03.2023 | 14:38
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HireQuest Inc: HireQuest, Inc. to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 16, 2023

GOOSE CREEK, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI), a national franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing services, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Date:

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number:

888-506-0062

International dial-in number:

973-528-0011

Entry code:

954338

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2359/47796 and via the investor relations section of HireQuest's website at https://hirequest.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available through March 30, 2023.

Toll-free replay number:

877-481-4010

International replay number:

919-882-2331

Replay passcode:

47796

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing solutions for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, MRI, and Northbound Executive Search franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 400 franchisee-owned offices across the United States, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 81,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, financial services, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

Company Contact:

HireQuest, Inc.
David Hartley, Vice President of Corporate Development
(800) 835-6755
Email: cdhartley@hirequest.com

Investor Relations Contact:

IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
(203) 972-9200
Email: hirequest@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: HireQuest Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741859/HireQuest-Inc-to-Hold-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-End-2022-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-Thursday-March-16-2023

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.