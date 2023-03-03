

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays PLC (BARC.L, BCS) and Barclays Bank PLC said its CEO, Venkatakrishnan, has completed the treatment for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and is now in remission or no evidence of disease. Over the coming weeks, he plans to be working more from the office, and ultimately resuming travel.



Barclays is a British universal bank. Its businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by its service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Barclays Group.



